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Revolut's rise to become Europe's $115 billion big bank rival

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Revolut's Meteoric Growth: From Startup to $115 Billion Bank Competitor

The Rise and Challenges of Revolut in the Global Banking Sector

By Lawrence White and Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Revolut has risen to become Europe's most valuable startup and a challenge to centuries-old banking giants, having grown rapidly since it was launched just over a decade ago as a fintech promising cheaper forex fees.

Yet Revolut faces many hurdles itself, with the amount of revenue it extracts per customer a fraction of its established competitors and a small lending business by industry standards.

A spokesperson for Revolut said in an email that the London-based company has a "diversified business model", earning its revenue from various products and services rather than lending.

"That means our growth depends on building things customers value, rather than on interest rates," the spokesperson said.

Here's Revolut's rise, in five charts:

Going for Global

Ambitions for Worldwide Expansion

CEO Nik Storonsky has stressed he wants Revolut to be truly global, expanding into markets from Mexico to Australia.

The company has announced several new licences in recent weeks, as it aims to become one of only a handful of banks with retail operations spanning so much of the globe.

Meanwhile, some traditional lenders seen as global, including HSBC, are reducing their retail footprint.

Valuation and Profit Growth

Valued at $115 billion privately, Revolut is now worth more than Britain's Barclays and France's Societe Generale as investors bet on its tech platform winning over more customers globally.

Revolut's 2025 pretax profit was £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion), a fraction of Barclays' £9 billion, but growing fast.

Paulo Macedo, CEO of Portugal's biggest bank, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, said in June that 2025 was the last year in which the 150-year-old bank would record higher profit than Revolut.

Industry Perception

"When you go to Europe the bank CEOs there are talking about Revolut as their most important threat because of their aggressive marketing and growth," said Cihan Duran, director at S&P Global Ratings.

Marred by Setbacks

Challenges in the US Market

In the US, where Revolut has a provisional license, it will face tougher competition, investors said.

"The US could be potentially the biggest growth for Revolut. But at the same time, the US is the most competitive market," said Konstantin Sidorov, CEO of the London Technology Club, which invested in Revolut when it was valued at just $5.5 billion.

Regulatory and Security Issues

There have been setbacks, including a fine in Lithuania for failing to prevent money laundering. Revolut said an investigation had not identified any confirmed instances of money laundering, adding that it had signed a settlement with the central bank and taken steps to resolve shortcomings.

And in September, Revolut accidentally sent customer data to hackers posing as government investigators. The company said its systems and customer funds were unaffected and it had contacted the "limited number of impacted individuals" to give support.

Fraud and Customer Complaints

In 2024 and 2025, Revolut was the most-complained-about bank in Britain in fraud cases whereby customers are tricked into sending cash to scammers, Ombudsman data compiled by consumer advocacy firm Which? showed.

Revolut has previously said in response it takes fraud very seriously and has robust customer protections in place.

Customers Have Surged

Rapid Growth in User Base

A striking measure of its growth is customer numbers.

In Ireland, for example, Revolut said that 80% of the adult population has a Revolut account.

Revolut's website shows it has 80 million customers, against 84 million for JPMorgan and 41 million for HSBC.

Revenue-Per-Customer Is Low

Comparison with Traditional Banks

Revolut makes far less from each of its customers than traditional banks, a Reuters analysis of its figures shows. Average deposit balances are also much lower.

Lower per-customer revenue is in part because Revolut lends much less than traditional banks, instead relying on fees such as card subscriptions.

Lending and Risk Management

With just £2.2 billion in loans at end-2025, Revolut's loan-to-deposit ratio of 6% compares with 55% for HSBC and 86% for Societe Generale.

Scaling its lending business will introduce risks including managing big and complex credit exposures, while entering fiercely competitive local mortgage markets will not be easy, analysts and investors said.

Too Few Primary Accounts

Adoption as a Main Bank

Revolut has attracted customers with its easy-to-use app but executives acknowledge too few use it as a primary bank account.

Revolut declined to comment in its latest results on how many customers did so ​in 2025, ⁠but said the figure was up 45% from a year ago.

Investor Focus

This metric is a focus for Revolut's biggest backers.

Alex Immerman, an investor at Andreessen Horowitz, which is known as "a16z", told Reuters it was watching for primary-account adoption, as well as total customer balances.

($1 = 0.7573 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Revolut reached a $115 billion implied valuation in a July 2026 secondary share sale—a ~50% jump from its $75 billion valuation in late 2025, surpassing Barclays and Société Générale in private market value. (marketscreener.com)
  • In 2025, the company generated record revenue (£4.5 billion / $6 billion) and pretax profit (£1.7 billion / $2.3 billion), up 46% and 57% year‑on‑year respectively, driven by growth across 11 product lines. (tradingview.com)
  • Revolut’s customer base now exceeds 70 million globally, combining around 68 million retail users and rapid further growth toward its 100 million goal—although revenue per customer remains low and its lending business accounts for a small share of income. (revolut.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Revolut become Europe's most valuable startup?
Revolut achieved rapid growth since its launch over a decade ago, leveraging its fintech platform and competitive fees to attract millions of customers and expand globally.
What are the main challenges facing Revolut?
Revolut faces hurdles such as lower revenue per customer compared to traditional banks, a small lending business, regulatory issues, and data security incidents.
How does Revolut’s revenue per customer compare to traditional banks?
Revolut makes significantly less per customer than established banks, primarily because it lends less and relies more on fee-based services.
How many customers does Revolut have?
Revolut reports having 80 million customers worldwide, close to other major banks such as JPMorgan and HSBC.
What global markets is Revolut expanding into?
Revolut is expanding into regions like Mexico and Australia and aims to obtain new licenses for broader retail banking operations worldwide.

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