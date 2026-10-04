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Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles, drones - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles, drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Middle East Oil & Energy

Houthis Claim Missile and Drone Attack on Aramco's Riyadh Facility

Details and Context of the Reported Attack

Houthis Announce Strike on Riyadh Facility

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday they had targeted an Aramco facility in the Saudi capital Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, saying the attack was in retaliation for Saudi attacks on Yemen's Sanaa and other provinces.

Eyewitness Accounts and Immediate Aftermath

Reports of Smoke and Fire

A large plume of smoke and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of an Aramco facility in Riyadh earlier on Saturday, a witness told Reuters.

Official Responses

Saudi Authorities and Aramco

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities of an attack on an Aramco facility. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Escalating Hostilities in the Region

The reported attack comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.

Previous Attacks and Interceptions

The Houthis said last week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu with missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco facilities.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks a potential new escalation with the Houthis striking the Saudi capital, signaling increased risk to energy infrastructure and investor confidence (al-monitor.com).
  • The attack underscores broader strategic pressure as Houthis tighten control of Red Sea routes, complicating Saudi Arabia’s export diversification and Vision 2030 ambitions (chathamhouse.org).
  • Saudi Arabia is under mounting defense strain—running low on interceptors and seeking regional ally support—raising concerns over sustained protection of critical energy assets (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Houthis claim regarding the Aramco facility in Riyadh?
The Houthis claimed they targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones.
Was there confirmation from Saudi authorities about the attack?
There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding the attack on the Aramco facility.
Why did the Houthis say they attacked the Aramco facility?
The Houthis stated the attack was in retaliation for Saudi attacks on Yemen's Sanaa and other provinces.
Has Aramco responded to the reported attack?
Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the alleged attack.
What recent escalations have occurred between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis?
Hostilities have escalated, with Houthis stepping up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure.

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