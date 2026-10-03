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Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro wrap up campaigns ahead of first-round vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro wrap up campaigns ahead of first-round vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Brazil's Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro Conclude Campaigns Ahead of Key Vote

Final Campaign Events Before Brazil's Presidential Election

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Sebastian Rocandio

Lula's Campaign Finale in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO/SANTA BARBARA D'OESTE, Brazil, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro wrapped up their campaigns on Saturday ahead of Sunday's first-round presidential election, each expressing confidence of victory despite polls pointing to a likely runoff.

Lula ended his re-election campaign with a march through Sao Paulo that drew large crowds of supporters, while Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle caravan through Santa Barbara d'Oeste and Americana in Sao Paulo state and later rallied in Rio de Janeiro.

Record Turnout for Lula

Lula's camp hailed the event as a record turnout, larger than the closing rally of his 2022 campaign.

Organizers said some 150,000 supporters filled the two-kilometer stretch of Augusta Street between Paulista Avenue and Roosevelt Square, a traditional stage for political demonstrations in Brazil's largest city.

Lula's Message to Supporters

Speaking from a campaign vehicle, Lula called Sunday's election a choice between "democracy and barbarism."

The head of the leftist leader's Workers' Party, Edinho Silva, said the turnout reflected growing momentum for Lula.

"Unlike other Latin American countries, where we saw a right-wing wave at the end, here in Brazil we're seeing a wave in our favor," Silva said.

Flavio Bolsonaro's Campaign Activities

Right-wing Senator Bolsonaro urged supporters to turn out to vote and predicted a first-round win.

"I am convinced that everything is in place for us to win this election in the first round," the lawmaker said.

Support for Jair Bolsonaro

Flavio was photographed holding a placard bearing the image of his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest after being convicted of attempting to overturn the 2022 election result, which he lost to Lula.

Election Process and Next Steps

If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes -- which exclude blank and null ballots -- in Sunday's first-round vote, the two frontrunners advance to a second-round runoff on October 25.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Sao Paulo and Sebastian Rocandio in Santa Barbara d'Oeste; Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Lula’s closing march in São Paulo drew record‑setting crowds along Augusta Street, signaling strong momentum ahead of Sunday’s first round.
  • Flávio Bolsonaro capped his campaign with a motorcycle caravan through the São Paulo state interior and a rally in Rio, projecting confidence in a first‑round win.
  • Polls suggest Lula leads but is below the 50% threshold needed to avoid a likely runoff on October 25.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro do to end their campaigns?
Lula held a march in Sao Paulo, while Flavio Bolsonaro led a motorcycle caravan and a rally.
What happens if no candidate receives more than 50% of valid votes?
If no candidate wins over 50% of votes, the top two advance to a second-round runoff.
How large was the turnout for Lula's campaign event?
Organizers estimated about 150,000 supporters attended Lula's event in Sao Paulo.
Why is Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest?
Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest after being convicted of attempting to overturn the 2022 election result.

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