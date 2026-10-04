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Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Ukraine Drones Russian Occupation

Ukrainian Drones Deliver Essential Supplies to Russian-Occupied Oleshky

Drone Operations and Humanitarian Aid in Oleshky

Background of Oleshky's Occupation

KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military has again used drones to deliver food and medicines to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday.

Oleshky, a frontline town on the Dnipro River, which separates Russian and Ukrainian forces, has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

Russian Blockade and Humanitarian Crisis

"For months, Russia has been trying to isolate Ukrainians in Oleshky from the outside world, even obstructing the delivery of food to people facing severe shortages," Sybiha said on X.

Drone Deliveries and Aid Packages

Ukraine used heavy-lift drones to deliver food and medicines to Oleshky at the end of September.

Sybiha said that the latest delivery consisted of nearly 400 packages containing almost 4 metric tons of food and medicine.

Evacuation Efforts and Russian Response

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told Ukrainian media last month that Russia had not agreed to Ukrainian proposals to allow civilians to evacuate from Oleshky.

The Kremlin said that Oleshky had critical problems with food and medicine supplies, but that Russia's military was working to resolve them.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • On Oct. 4, 2026, Ukrainian forces delivered almost 4 metric tons of food, medicine and care packages—targeting some 100 drop points in Russian-occupied Oleshky via heavy-lift drones. (ukranews.com)
  • This marked the second such drone operation in recent weeks, following a similar delivery in late September, reflecting a systematic humanitarian effort since March amid ground blockade. (kyivindependent.com)
  • Oleshky’s remaining civilians—estimated between 2,000 and over 6,000—lack food, water, electricity and medicine; multiple international bodies have warned Russia is obstructing aid and violating international humanitarian law. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Ukraine delivering food and medicine to Oleshky?
Ukraine is using heavy-lift drones to deliver food and medicine packages to Oleshky, which is under Russian occupation.
Why are aid deliveries to Oleshky significant?
Oleshky has faced food and medicine shortages due to Russian attempts to isolate the town, making these deliveries crucial for residents.
How many packages were delivered in the latest supply run?
Nearly 400 packages containing almost 4 metric tons of food and medicine were delivered by Ukrainian drones.
What has been Russia's stance on humanitarian aid to Oleshky?
Russia has reportedly obstructed aid deliveries and has not agreed to civilian evacuations, but claims its military is addressing supply issues.
Who confirmed the drone deliveries to Oleshky?
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed the repeated use of drones to deliver aid to Oleshky.

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