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North Korea says it conducted intermediate-range strategic missile drill

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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North Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Missile in Strategic Test

North Korea's Missile Launch and Regional Tensions

Details of the Missile Test

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile in a test overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

KCNA said the missile was launched on Saturday from eastern North Korea and hit a target 1,000 km (621 miles) in the sea off the country's east coast. It said the drill was intended to train troops operating a hypersonic strategic weapon system and to assess the reliability, efficiency and mobility of the country's war deterrent.

Context of Recent Weapons Tests

The launch was the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests this year and came as tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated over a landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone last month that wounded South Korean soldiers.

Statements from North Korean Officials

The KCNA report provided additional details about the missile launch  disclosed on Saturday by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling Workers' Party.

Kim Yo Jong said South Korea and Japan had failed to track the weapon's flight, saying a special "wave-like trajectory mode" had exposed limitations in their tracking capabilities.

South Korean and Japanese Response

South Korea's military said on Saturday it had detected a ballistic missile launch by North Korea and assessed the missile had flown more than 700 km toward the sea off its eastern coast.

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Objectives

According to KCNA on Sunday, Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang must continue efforts to make its enemies recognise the "reliability and fatality" of its strategic offensive weapons and reaffirmed that developing its nuclear war deterrent remained essential for national security.

Escalation After Demilitarized Zone Incident

The test came amid heightened tensions after Kim Yo Jong issued a sharply worded statement on Friday rejecting Seoul's demand for an apology over the landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers.

Dispute Over Responsibility for Landmines

 South Korea has blamed North Korea for planting the mines and called for an apology. Kim Yo Jong called Seoul's accusation "groundless" and said North Korea had not deliberately laid mines targeting South Korean troops.

Overview of North Korea's Missile Activity

North Korea has carried out more than 10 missile tests this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kyu-seok ShimEditing by Rod Nickel and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • An intermediate‑range missile was launched over 700 km into the East Sea, aiming to test a hypersonic‑capable strategic weapon system and underscore reliability and mobility of its deterrent forces.
  • Kim Yo Jong highlighted that South Korea and Japan failed to track the missile’s “wave‑like trajectory,” signaling advancements in evading missile defenses.
  • The test follows a recent DMZ landmine blast on September 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers, prompting heightened alert and mutual recriminations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of missile did North Korea recently test?
North Korea tested an intermediate-range missile overseen by Kim Jong Un, as reported by state media.
What was the purpose of North Korea's missile drill?
The drill aimed to train troops on operating a hypersonic strategic weapon system and to assess weapon reliability and mobility.
How far did the North Korean missile travel?
The missile flew approximately 1,000 km (621 miles) into the sea off North Korea's east coast.
Why have tensions increased on the Korean peninsula?
Tensions have escalated due to a recent landmine blast in the Demilitarized Zone that wounded South Korean soldiers.
How many missile tests has North Korea conducted this year?
North Korea has carried out more than 10 missile tests in the current year.

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