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Moscow's fuel stations limit sales amid shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow's fuel stations limit sales amid shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Fuel Stations in Moscow Enforce Sales Limits Due to Supply Shortages

Overview of Fuel Shortages and Sales Restrictions in Moscow

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Fuel stations in Moscow have reimposed limits on gasoline purchases due to fuel shortages linked to Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and strong seasonal demand, according to Reuters witnesses and fuel suppliers.

Shortages began to gather pace in May and had spread to most Russian regions by July, but fuel stations in Moscow were able to ease an earlier wave of restrictions in June.

Causes of Fuel Shortages

Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries in an effort to undermine Moscow's war effort and reduce energy revenues.

Government Response Measures

To boost domestic supplies, Russian authorities have banned exports of gasoline and diesel, eased fuel quality requirements and began importing petroleum products.

Impact on Moscow Fuel Stations

Queues and Customer Experience

Reuters witnesses also saw long queues at some filling stations in Moscow and the surrounding region.

Sales Limits by Major Fuel Suppliers

Gazprom Neft

A customer hotline operator at Gazprom Neft said gasoline and diesel sales at the company's automated filling stations in Moscow were limited to 40 litres per customer.

At Gazprom Neft's other filling stations, diesel sales remain unrestricted, while gasoline purchases are capped at 60 litres per vehicle.

Rosneft

Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, said gasoline sales at all its filling stations across Russia were limited to 30 litres per vehicle, while diesel sales faced no restrictions.

The company also warned customers of longer waiting times because of heightened demand.

Lukoil

Lukoil said it had introduced fuel sales restrictions in Moscow and the surrounding region because of elevated demand, unscheduled refinery maintenance and the need to ensure stable operations at its filling stations.

It did not disclose the specific limits.

Tatneft

Tatneft's customer hotline said gasoline sales at its filling stations were limited to 50 litres per vehicle.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone attacks have significantly disrupted Russian refining capacity, with outages reducing output by as much as one-third and fueling widespread regional shortages.
  • In response, the Russian government has banned exports of gasoline and diesel through at least January 31, 2027, and eased fuel quality rules while ramping up imports to shore up domestic supply.
  • Major Russian oil companies—Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft—have imposed varied fuel purchase limits in Moscow: gasoline capped between 30–60 litres per vehicle, while diesel restrictions vary or are absent, causing long queues at filling stations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fuel stations in Moscow limiting gasoline sales?
Fuel stations in Moscow are limiting gasoline sales due to shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries and strong seasonal demand.
What actions have Russian authorities taken in response to the fuel shortages?
Russian authorities have banned exports of gasoline and diesel, eased fuel quality requirements, and started importing petroleum products to boost domestic supplies.
What are the current gasoline purchase limits at major Moscow fuel stations?
Gazprom Neft limits automated station sales to 40 litres and other stations to 60 litres per vehicle, Rosneft limits to 30 litres, and Tatneft limits to 50 litres per vehicle.
Are diesel sales also being restricted at Moscow fuel stations?
Diesel sales remain mostly unrestricted, except at certain locations where only gasoline purchases are limited.
What additional challenges are Moscow motorists facing at fuel stations?
Motorists are experiencing long queues and longer waiting times at many Moscow fuel stations due to heightened demand and supply constraints.

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