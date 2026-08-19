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Finance

Broker Marex freezes Radiant World accounts, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Commodities Trading

Marex Freezes Radiant World Accounts Over Alleged Invoice Issues

Background and Developments in the Marex-Radiant World Dispute

Account Freeze and Allegations

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Commodities broker Marex Group has frozen all Radiant World's accounts following allegations the iron ore trader used invalid invoices to raise funds, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Marex and Radiant World declined to comment.

Scrutiny Over Invoice Practices

Radiant, which also started trading base metals last year, has come under scrutiny from counterparties in recent weeks because of concerns about invoices provided to its banks. 

Impact on Trading Activities

U.S.-listed Marex is no longer facilitating Radiant's derivatives trading, the sources said, without specifying whether the broker's trading lines for the firm were for iron ore or base metals.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter was not public.

Radiant World's Trading Operations

LinkedIn profiles for Radiant World employees in Dubai show the company trades base metals including copper and aluminium and iron ore.

Marex and Radiant World: Company Profiles

Marex Group's Market Presence

Marex is a clearing member of the London Metal Exchange, CME and Singapore Exchange and an overseas intermediary for China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and other Chinese bourses.

Radiant World's Growth and Leadership

Radiant was founded by Pinkesh Nahar in the early 2000s, according to its website, which says the firm trades more than 20 million metric tons of iron ore annually.

Iron Ore Trading Volumes

Industry sources say Radiant had built up its iron ore business over the past five years and last year traded close to 75 million tons a year, worth more than $7 billion at current SGX prices.

That number compares to 60 million to 70 million tons of iron ore traded annually at Cargill and the 95 million tons traded by Glencore's marketing division last year.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Marex froze Radiant World’s accounts, ceasing derivatives trading amid invoice irregularities.
  • Major players—including Vitol, Cargill, Glencore, Deutsche Bank, KBC, Rio Tinto and Vale—have distanced themselves amid fears of document fraud.
  • This episode underscores systemic weaknesses in commodity trade finance, with no centralized invoice registry enabling potential misuse across lenders.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Marex freeze Radiant World's accounts?
Marex froze Radiant World's accounts due to allegations that the trader used invalid invoices to raise funds.
What type of trading does Radiant World engage in?
Radiant World trades iron ore and base metals including copper and aluminium.
Is Marex still facilitating Radiant World's trading?
No, Marex is no longer facilitating Radiant World's derivatives trading, according to sources.
How much iron ore does Radiant World trade annually?
Industry sources say Radiant World traded close to 75 million tons of iron ore a year, worth over $7 billion.
Who founded Radiant World?
Radiant World was founded by Pinkesh Nahar in the early 2000s.

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