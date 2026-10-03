GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Ukraine will hit Russian refineries in response to Moscow's 'new doctrine' of airstrikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Geopolitics Energy Markets

Ukraine Vows Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries in Answer to Moscow’s New Air Doctrine

Ukraine’s Response to Russia’s Escalating Airstrikes and the Broader Conflict

By Daniel Flynn and Olena Harmash

Ukraine’s Strategy and Intelligence on Russian Doctrine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine will double down on attacking Russian oil refineries in response to a new policy of airstrikes by Moscow designed to force people to abandon Kyiv and other cities, but will not target civilians, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian intelligence has obtained documents showing that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had issued a "new doctrine" of military attacks on a much broader range of civilian targets ahead of this winter, Zelenskiy said.

"We saw documents and we know that they allow them attack infrastructure ... logistics ... roads, schools, hospitals, to pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities," Zelenskiy said. "This is the goal of the operation."

Driving the shift in policy, Zelenskiy said, was Putin's desire to appear strong at a time when his military was losing ground in a key frontline region and sustaining higher levels of casualties.

The Kremlin was not available to comment on Saturday. But in a statement urging foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would continue to systematically hit targets in what it said were retaliatory strikes for Ukrainian attacks on Russia in recent months.

Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukrainian Counteroffensive and International Reactions

Progress in Donbas and US Involvement

COUNTEROFFENSIVE IN DONBAS

Zelenskiy said an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, code-named "Vivaldi", had recaptured around 140 sq km (54 sq miles) of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Russia has said it must control in its entirety as a condition for any peace deal.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump's administration has sought to revive talks to end the four-year-old conflict – Europe's bloodiest since World War Two.

The US leader last month urged Ukraine to refrain from hitting Russian oil installations, saying that was sending global diesel prices surging.

But Zelenskiy, speaking as air raid sirens blared outside the gilded halls of the presidential offices, said he had received no indications from Russia that Putin was interested in peace talks, or discussing a ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

Russian Attacks on Kyiv’s Infrastructure

Over the past week, the Ukrainian capital has come under persistent attack by Russian drones and missiles targeting energy and telecoms assets, road and rail infrastructure. For the first time, Russia has targeted the bridges across the Dnipro river connecting east and west Kyiv.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would respond to the change in tactics by Moscow, but would not respond in kind by targeting civilian infrastructure indiscriminately.

"We have to respond in any way (we can). With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refiners: what gives money to them for this war," Zelenskiy said in English. "But we will not respond, of course, just like them, on any civilian objects."

Support from Europe and the United States

Diplomatic Efforts and Conditions for Peace

SUPPORT FROM EUROPE

After the Trump administration invited Putin to attend a G20 summit in Miami in December and discussed business deals with Russian envoys, Zelenskiy urged Washington not to normalise relations with Russia before ensuring a return to peace.

Zelenskiy said he would be happy to meet Putin for peace talks at the G20, but he warned the US not to believe in "illusions" that Russia would end hostilities if it gained control of Donbas.

"It's not fair just to normalise," said Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark black T-shirt and military-style jacket. Any resumption of economic and diplomatic ties with the West had to be in return for peace, he said: "Because peace is more important than any kind of economy."

Upcoming Negotiations and Security Concerns

While the US has proposed a resumption of trilateral talks in the coming weeks in the UAE, Zelenskiy noted that an exact date and location for the technical-level conversations had not been set.

Ukrainian officials warn that Russia has stockpiled hundreds of ballistic missiles ahead of an expected winter onslaught against electricity and water infrastructure. Last winter, the worst of the war, Russian strikes left swathes of the country without electricity and heating for days at a time.

Since the summer, Moscow has also begun launching dozens of fast and relatively cheap jet-powered Shahed drones a day at Ukraine, whose air defences have struggled as its previous generation of interceptor drones were too slow to catch them.

Ukraine’s Air Defence and Drone Development

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had been forced to rely heavily on its fighter aircraft – F-16s and MiGs – to down around 60% of the Russian jet-powered drones, but supplies of 20 mm ammunition for the planes were running low.

Kyiv was urgently working on other solutions – including boosting its jamming capabilities, he said. In the second half of October, it would receive the first shipment of small, cheap air defence missiles capable of hitting the new Shaheds.

Last week, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was developing five models of new interceptor drones capable of downing the jet Shaheds. Fresh from a meeting with his defence chiefs, he said tests on two of those models showed a modest success rate of around 30%.

"We'll have to scale it," he said. "I hope that with all these things, with all these elements, we'll find a way."

Ballistic Missile Threat and Ukraine’s Response

Deployment of Domestic Ballistic Missiles

BALLISTIC THREAT

Ukraine announced the first combat use this week of its own domestically made ballistic missile – the FP-7, which has a range of around 250 km (155 miles).

Zelenskiy said he had called the manufacturer Fire Point to pressure executives to finish quickly a longer-range model, the FP-9, which the company has said could hit Moscow.

"I said to them, where is my FP-9?" said Zelenskiy, with a grin. "We need the FP-9. And the FP-9 will be (ready) this autumn, I'm sure."

Russian Hybrid Attacks in Europe

Zelenskiy said a recent spate of Russian drone incursions and hybrid attacks in Europe were an effort to intimidate Europe

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine announces expanded strikes on Russian oil refineries as retaliation to a new Kremlin-led doctrine targeting civilian infrastructure (Reuters, Oct 3 2026).
  • Since early 2026, Ukraine has already doubled drone attacks on Russian refineries, degrading output and putting strain on Moscow’s budget (Reuters May 14 2026).
  • Operation “Vivaldi” has recaptured 176 sq km in northern Donetsk, disrupting Russian military logistics and reclaiming villages (Reuters Sept 28 2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine targeting Russian oil refineries?
Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian oil refineries in response to Russia's new doctrine of airstrikes targeting a broader range of Ukrainian infrastructure.
What evidence does Ukraine have of Russia’s new military doctrine?
Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents that show Russian policy now allows attacks on infrastructure, logistics, roads, schools, and hospitals.
How is the conflict affecting global energy markets?
US officials have urged Ukraine to refrain from hitting Russian oil installations as it drives global diesel prices higher.
Will Ukraine target Russian civilians or civilian infrastructure?
President Zelenskiy stated Ukraine will not target civilian objects or respond indiscriminately, focusing attacks on energy infrastructure instead.
What is the focus of Ukraine’s current military counteroffensive?
Ukraine’s counteroffensive, code-named 'Vivaldi,' has reclaimed around 140 sq km in the eastern Donbas region from Russian control.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says

France to step up Ebola funding in Congo amid resurgence fears, minister says

Image for Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Tens of thousands protest across Spain over housing crisis

Image for Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Image for Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war

Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war

Image for Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says

Renault to invest over €10 billion in France in EVs, affordable cars, CEO says

Image for Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says

Flydubai co-pilot attacked pilot with axe in attempted 'terrorist attack', UAE says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one
Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one
Image for US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
US-Russia talks on Ukraine involve multi-billion dollar oil deal, NYT reports
Image for Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Italy says it has no candidate for ECB chief, calls for clarity over Lagarde
Image for 'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
'Handful' of G20 countries reject US stance on excess industrial capacity
Image for China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
China initiates anti-dumping investigation into p-nitrotoluene from EU
Image for Stocks rise after weak US jobs data but bonds resume selling
Stocks rise after weak US jobs data but bonds resume selling
Image for Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause
Exclusive-Trump visa policies weigh on Columbia journalism program as admissions pause
Image for G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure
G7 countries agree on release of diesel and oil stocks after US pressure
Image for Italy hikes growth outlook but budget deficit to rise from next year
Italy hikes growth outlook but budget deficit to rise from next year
Image for Dollar set for fourth weekly gain versus euro
Dollar set for fourth weekly gain versus euro
Image for Oil settles lower after Europe agrees to tap diesel reserves
Oil settles lower after Europe agrees to tap diesel reserves
Image for Germany may grow twice as fast this year as earlier thought, Bundesbank says
Germany may grow twice as fast this year as earlier thought, Bundesbank says
View All Finance Posts