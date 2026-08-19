German Finance Ministry Links Record Borrowing Costs to Security Spending Surge

Germany's Borrowing Costs and Security Challenges

Record High Borrowing Costs

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rise in Germany's borrowing costs to a 15-year high reflects the increased security challenges facing the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the need to spend much more defence, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Comparison with Other Major Economies

German 10- and 30-year borrowing costs hit a fresh 15-year high in Wednesday's session. Bond yields of other major Western economies including the U.S. and Japan have also climbed to multi-decade highs this week due to ballooning government debt and geopolitics, increasing borrowing costs for companies and households and complicating policy.

Finance Ministry Statement

"In light of Russia's aggression... the security situation in Germany has changed profoundly. Massive investment in security and defence is therefore required," a spokesperson for the ministry said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Article Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Linda Pasquini; editing by Gareth Jones)