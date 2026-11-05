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Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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How Elections and Oil Drops Are Shaping Global Markets Outlook Today

Market Reactions to Political and Economic Events

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Investor Sentiment Amid US Elections and Middle East Tensions

Investors are wagering that gridlock in Washington after the stunning sweep by Democrats in the US midterm elections will be good for markets, as hopes rise of a possible end to the crippling eight-month-long war in the Middle East.

Oil Prices and Political Uncertainty

Brent crude futures slumped to a two-month low below $100 per barrel as the election results left a weakened president facing a choice between a negotiated exit and a riskier escalation.

Presidential Response and Market Implications

However, President Donald Trump said the Iran war has been worth it, despite ‌acknowledging its role in the Republicans' election losses. "The ​Iran thing we had to do, and ​we continue to do it," he told ⁠reporters.

Global Economic Impact of the US-Israeli War with Iran

The US-Israeli war with Iran, which started at the end of February, has sent shockwaves across the global energy markets, driven up prices and upended the global rates outlook. Many of the major central banks have raised interest rates this year to tackle inflation.

Stock Markets and Sector Performance

The sharp drop in oil prices this week helped ease pressure in some of Asia's unloved stock markets, including India, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Chipmakers, though, fell sharply again with South Korea's KOSPI down 4.8%, while Taiwan stocks slid 2.6%, as investors fret over the fate of massive spending on data centers, one of the battleground issues in the election.

Currency and Bond Market Movements

Lower oil prices also drove Treasury yields lower to a two-month low, leaving the US dollar struggling against most major currencies. The euro was hovering around its highest level since early October.

Sterling hugged a seven-week high as traders braced for a policy decision from the Bank of England, where the central bank is widely expected to raise rates for the first time in three years due to mounting inflation pressures from the US-Iran war, following the path taken by all its main peers.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

BoE policy decision, October S&P PMI for Germany, France and euro zone

(Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Midterms delivered a Democratic sweep, spurring investor optimism over gridlock limiting sweeping policy change and easing Treasury yields (apnews.com)
  • Brent crude tumbled to two‑month lows below $100 amid hopes of de‑escalation in the Iran war, easing cost pressures and supporting risk assets (apnews.com)
  • Tech and chipmakers fell sharply (e.g. KOSPI down nearly 5%, Taiwan off ~2.6%) due to uncertainty around data‑centre investment under a Democrat‑controlled Congress (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices drop to a two-month low?
Oil prices fell due to market reactions to election results and hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.
What has been the effect of lower oil prices on stock markets?
Lower oil prices eased pressure on Asian stock markets, helping some indexes recover while chipmakers continued to underperform.
How are central banks responding to the current market situation?
Major central banks, including the Bank of England, are raising interest rates to combat inflation caused by global conflicts and energy price shocks.
Which economic indicators should investors watch this Thursday?
Key indicators include the Bank of England policy decision and the October S&P PMI for Germany, France, and the euro zone.

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