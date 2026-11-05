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KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Aviation Airlines Netherlands

KLM Announces 1,000 Job Cuts to Help Restore Profitability

KLM's Cost Reduction and Profitability Strategy

Overview of Job Reductions

Details of the Announcement

Nov 5 (Reuters) - KLM said on Thursday that the number of jobs at the Dutch airline will decrease by almost another 15%, with around 1,000 fewer positions expected in the coming years as part of the company's plan to lower costs and restore profitability.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • This follows earlier cost‑cutting efforts including 250 non‑operational job reductions in January 2025 under the €450 million savings target (news.klm.com).
  • Despite revenue growth in 2025, KLM’s operating margin remained low (~3%), far below its 8% target, highlighting vulnerability to cost pressures (nltimes.nl).
  • External headwinds—including high fuel prices, increased airport fees at Schiphol, and a new Dutch flight tax—are intensifying the urgency for deeper restructuring (nltimes.nl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is KLM planning to cut?
KLM is planning to cut approximately 1,000 jobs in the coming years.
What is the reason behind KLM's job cuts?
The job cuts are part of KLM's strategy to lower costs and restore profitability.
What percentage of KLM's workforce will be affected?
Almost 15% of KLM's workforce will be affected by the planned job cuts.
Which country is KLM based in?
KLM is based in the Netherlands.

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