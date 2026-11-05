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Finance

Satellite firm SES tops Q3 earnings estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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SES Surpasses Third-Quarter Earnings on Defence and Mobility Growth

SES Third-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Strong Demand from Defence and Mobility Sectors

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European satellite operator SES beat third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations on Thursday, helped by strong demand from defence customers and growth at its mobility business.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

• Third-quarter adjusted core profit (EBITDA) came in at €413 million ($465 million) on revenue of €870 million

• Analysts polled by the company had expected adjusted EBITDA of €367 million and revenue in the quarter reaching on average €832 million

Outlook and Future Plans

• SES, which supplies satellite internet services to governments, airlines and defence customers such as NATO, confirmed its annual financial forecast, with stable growth both for revenue and core profit

• The Luxembourg-based group will host a capital markets day event on March 11, 2027 unveiling mid-term targets as well as long-term financial ambitions($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA beat consensus by €46 million (€413 m vs €367 m expected).
  • Revenue surpassed forecasts at €870 million, above the €832 million forecast.
  • Strong momentum in defense and mobility helped sustain growth, supporting SES’s continued confidence in its 2026 guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were SES's Q3 2023 adjusted EBITDA and revenue?
SES's third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was €413 million on revenue of €870 million.
How did SES's earnings and revenue compare to analyst expectations?
SES exceeded expectations, with EBITDA of €413 million and revenue of €870 million, above analyst forecasts of €367 million and €832 million.
What drove SES's strong third-quarter results?
Strong demand from defence customers and growth in the mobility business contributed to SES's performance.
What are SES's future financial plans?
SES will host a capital markets day on March 11, 2027, to unveil mid-term targets and long-term financial ambitions.
Which customers does SES primarily serve?
SES supplies satellite internet services to governments, airlines, and defence customers, including NATO.

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