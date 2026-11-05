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Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Swiss Re Nine-Month Profits Rise 3% on Lower Claims and Strong Investments

Swiss Re Reports Strong Financial Results for First Nine Months

Profit Growth and Analyst Expectations

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Thursday that net profit for the first nine months of the year rose a better-than-expected 3%, helped by low claims from natural disasters.

• Net profit of $4.17 billion in the period compares with a profit of $4.04 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.98 billion for the nine months, according to a consensus forecast.

Outlook and Performance Drivers

Progress Toward Full-Year Targets

• The reinsurer said it was "well on track" to meet its full-year targets.

Impact of Natural Catastrophes

• Losses from natural catastrophes have been lower than expected so far this year, the company said.

Investment Results

Solid Returns

• Swiss Re also said its investment result, with a return of 4.0%, was "solid".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marleen KaesebierEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit rose to USD 4.17 billion in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the USD 3.98 billion analysts’ consensus and up from USD 4.04 billion a year earlier. Low natural catastrophe claims supported the result. (marketscreener.com)
  • Investment result was solid, with a return on investments (ROI) of 4.0%, underpinned by recurring income strength. (swissre.com)
  • Swiss Re reiterated confidence in achieving its full‑year targets, including a USD 4.5 billion net income goal for 2026, and confirmed robust underwriting performance and capital strength. (swissre.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Swiss Re's net profit for the first nine months of the year?
Swiss Re reported a net profit of $4.17 billion for the first nine months of the year.
How did Swiss Re's profit compare to analyst expectations?
Swiss Re's profit exceeded analyst expectations of $3.98 billion for the nine-month period.
What contributed to Swiss Re's higher profit?
Lower-than-expected claims from natural disasters helped boost Swiss Re's profit.
What was Swiss Re's investment return during the period?
Swiss Re reported a solid investment return of 4.0% during the nine months.
Is Swiss Re on track to meet its full-year targets?
Yes, Swiss Re stated it is well on track to meet its full-year targets.

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