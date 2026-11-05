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Italy's BPER Banca posts double-digit net profit growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's BPER Banca posts double-digit net profit growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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BPER Banca Sees Double-Digit Net Profit Surge Amid MPS Merger Prospects

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Strong Net Profit Growth

November 5 (Reuters) - BPER Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank, posted on Thursday a double-digit increase in adjusted net profit for the first nine months of the year, as it looks to benefit from Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for Monte dei Paschi (MPS).

MPS Merger Prospects

Shareholder Decisions and Merger Details

MPS shareholders rejected CEO Lovaglio's plan to fend off Intesa's offer last month, which if successful would see main investor Unipol merging BPER with 635 MPS branches, taking over most of the Siena lender's central operation and its historic brand.

Key Financial Highlights

Profit and Income Growth

• BPER's adjusted net profit in the nine-month period grew to €2.01 billion ($2.26 billion), up 16.4% year-on-year

• Its net interest income (NII) for the third quarter stood at 1.16 billion, up almost 8% from the same period in 2025, boosted by rising interest rates

Dividend and Guidance Updates

Dividend Distribution

• It will distribute a €0.33 per share interim dividend on its 2026 results, totalling €694 million

Guidance and Ratios

• The bank slightly improved its 2026 guidance, now targeting cost of risk below 35 basis points and CET1 ratio above 14.5%

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted net profit climbs 16.4% to €2.01 billion in 9M 2026, driven by rising net interest income (Q3 NII up ~8%)
  • Interim dividend of €0.33/share (€694 million total) underscores strong capital returns
  • 2026 guidance improved: cost of risk now expected to remain under 35 bps and CET1 ratio above 14.5%

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BPER Banca's adjusted net profit grow?
BPER Banca's adjusted net profit rose to €2.01 billion, up 16.4% year-on-year for the first nine months.
What contributed to BPER's net interest income increase?
The increase in net interest income, which reached €1.16 billion in Q3, was boosted by rising interest rates.
What is BPER Banca's interim dividend for 2026 results?
BPER Banca will distribute a €0.33 per share interim dividend on its 2026 results, totaling €694 million.
What are BPER Banca's updated 2026 financial targets?
BPER Banca now targets a cost of risk below 35 basis points and a CET1 ratio above 14.5% by 2026.
How could the Intesa Sanpaolo bid for MPS impact BPER?
If successful, BPER could merge with 635 MPS branches, taking over much of the Siena lender's operations and brand.

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