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Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Siemens Healthineers Expects 4%-5% Revenue Rise by Fiscal 2027 Amid China Challenges

Siemens Healthineers Fiscal 2027 Outlook and Financial Performance

Overview of Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Nov 5 - Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers issued its fiscal 2027 outlook on Thursday after reporting fourth-quarter results as weakness in China continued to weigh on its diagnostics business.

The company expects fiscal 2027 comparable revenue growth of 4%-5% and adjusted basic earnings per share of 2.20 euros  ($2.48) to 2.40 euros ($2.70).

Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights

EBIT and Revenue Performance

• Fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 2.0% to 1.077 billion euros from 1.098 billion euros a year earlier

• Fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.3% to 6.784 billion euros from 6.322 billion euros a year earlier

Diagnostics Segment Results

• Fourth-quarter diagnostics revenue fell 4.2% on a comparable basis to 1.067 billion euros

Impact of China Market

• Weakness in China remained a challenge, with diagnostics revenue in the region hurt by structural changes in the market environment

• China accounts for about 10% of group revenue and is Siemens Healthineers' second-largest market after the US

Corporate Developments

Upcoming Name Change and Spin-Off

• The German company will change its name to Healthineers as part of its planned spin-off from Siemens, which shareholders are due to vote on in February 2027

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Paolo Laudani, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Diagnostics revenue fell 4.2% in Q4, weighed down by structural challenges in China, which remains its second‑largest market (~10% of group revenue).
  • Despite overall revenue growth in Q4, adjusted EBIT declined slightly, reflecting margin pressures from diagnostics and inflationary headwinds.
  • The company plans to simplify its structure via a spin‑off—proposed for vote at Siemens’ February 2027 AGM—dropping “Siemens” from its name to become Healthineers.
  • Looking ahead, the mid‑term strategic plan targets 6%–9% annual growth in Imaging and Precision Therapy through FY2027–2030, aiming for group growth of 5%–7% and double‑digit EPS expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Siemens Healthineers' fiscal 2027 revenue growth outlook?
Siemens Healthineers expects comparable revenue growth of 4%-5% for fiscal year 2027.
How did Siemens Healthineers perform in the recent fourth quarter?
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT fell by 2.0% to 1.077 billion euros, while revenue rose 7.3% to 6.784 billion euros.
What impacted Siemens Healthineers' diagnostics business?
Weakness in China continued to weigh on the diagnostics business, with revenue falling 4.2% on a comparable basis.
What major change is expected for Siemens Healthineers by 2027?
The company plans to change its name to Healthineers as part of its spin-off from Siemens, pending a 2027 shareholder vote.

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