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Nexi posts Q3 earnings above consensus, confirms guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nexi posts Q3 earnings above consensus, confirms guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Nexi Q3 Earnings Surpass Forecasts, Full-Year Guidance Confirmed

Third Quarter Performance and Key Highlights

Core Earnings and Revenue Overview

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian payments group Nexi reported third-quarter core earnings above expectations on Thursday, helped by cost controls, and confirmed its full-year outlook.

EBITDA Results

The group's EBITDA was broadly in line with last year at €530 million ($596.83 million) in the quarter, compared with a ​company-provided consensus of €518 million.

Full-Year Guidance

• Nexi confirmed its full-year guidance, which forecast net revenue growth broadly in line with 2025 and stable core earnings

Revenue Details

• It reported third quarter revenue of €942 million, exactly in line with​ the company-provided consensus

Strategic Developments

ECB Digital Euro Project

• Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) selected Nexi and Deutsche Telekom to provide the Digital Euro Network Service Provider (NSP) Connectivity

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • EBITDA of €530 million exceeded consensus by ~€12 million, supported by strong cost controls (nexigroup.com)
  • Revenue of €942 million matched analyst consensus, showing steady performance despite a modest growth backdrop (nexigroup.com)
  • Nexi’s robust performance and guidance confirmation coincide with its selection as a network service provider in the ECB’s digital euro initiative, enhancing its strategic positioning (2eu.brussels)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Nexi's Q3 2023 core earnings?
Nexi reported third-quarter core earnings (EBITDA) of €530 million, above the consensus of €518 million.
Did Nexi confirm its full-year guidance?
Yes, Nexi confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting net revenue growth in line with 2025 and stable core earnings.
How much revenue did Nexi report for Q3 2023?
Nexi reported Q3 2023 revenue of €942 million, matching the company-provided consensus.
What recent development involved Nexi and the European Central Bank?
The ECB selected Nexi and Deutsche Telekom to provide the Digital Euro Network Service Provider connectivity.

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