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Finance

Legrand lifts 2026 sales outlook on strong data centre demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Legrand Lifts 2026 Sales Outlook on Robust Global Data Centre Demand

Legrand's Upgraded 2026 Sales Forecast Driven by Data Centre Growth

By Mathias de Rozario and Etienne Breban

Strong Financial Performance in 2023

Nov 5 (Reuters) - France's Legrand raised its 2026 sales growth forecast for the second time this year on Thursday, as robust data centre demand drove revenue above market expectations for the first nine months of the year.

The electrical and digital building infrastructure group now expects sales growth of 20% to 22% excluding currency effects and organic growth of 11% to 13% in 2026, up from the 16% to 19% and 8% to 10% ranges, respectively, announced in July.

Benefiting from the AI Boom

Once known mainly for its wiring devices and electrical installation products, Legrand has become one of the beneficiaries of the AI boom, supplying the power distribution, busways, UPS systems, cooling and racks that data centres depend on.

Outperforming Analyst Expectations

Sales for the first nine months reached €8.33 billion ($9.35 billion), up 12.7% organically, exceeding the €8.08 billion and 10.1% organic growth expected by analysts on average in a company-provided consensus.

Data Centre Demand and Regional Growth

Data Centre Segment Performance

"Around a third of the group's turnover comes from the data centre, which has achieved growth of nearly 40% over nine months," CEO Benoît Coquart said in a call with journalists.

Global Demand Drivers

Demand from US hyperscalers continues to underpin orders for data-centre power, cooling and other equipment, but management has also pointed to accelerating demand across all of its regions.

The Role of AI and Electrification

"AI has become a matter of sovereignty, and so there will be a push to build data-centre infrastructure in most countries; nobody can afford to miss out on this wave," Coquart said.

He added that electrification accounted for about a fifth of sales and is growing at 4% to 6%, while traditional building products made up about half of sales and were growing marginally.

Acquisitions and Future Outlook

Growth Through Acquisitions

Legrand, which relies heavily on acquisitions to drive growth, has already announced seven takeovers in 2026. It expects these deals to add around 8% to sales for the year.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Etienne Breban in Gdansk; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Legrand hiked its 2026 full‑year sales growth outlook to 20%–22% excluding currency effects, up from the prior 16%–19% range; organic growth now expected at 11%–13% versus 8%–10% previously. (tomshardware.com)
  • Data centres now represent about one‑third of Legrand’s turnover and grew nearly 40% over the first nine months, buoyed by U.S. hyperscaler investments and expanding global AI infrastructure demand. (tomshardware.com)
  • Legrand continues to power its growth strategy with frequent acquisitions—seven in 2026—contributing an expected ~8 percentage points to sales, while medium‑term targets through 2030 have also been raised amid sustained data‑centre momentum. (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Legrand's new sales growth expectations for 2026?
Legrand expects 20% to 22% sales growth (excluding currency effects) and 11% to 13% organic growth in 2026.
How much of Legrand's revenue comes from data centre business?
Around a third of Legrand's turnover comes from the data centre segment, which grew nearly 40% over nine months.
How are Legrand's acquisitions impacting its sales outlook?
Legrand announced seven takeovers for 2026, expecting these deals to contribute around 8% to overall sales for the year.
What role does AI play in Legrand's business expansion?
The rise of AI has increased global data-centre infrastructure investment, boosting demand for Legrand's products.

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