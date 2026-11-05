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Renk order intake jumps by a third, backlog reaches record high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renk order intake jumps by a third, backlog reaches record high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Defence Industry

Renk's Order Intake Soars by a Third, Backlog Reaches Historic High in 2023

Renk's Financial Performance and Order Backlog in 2023

Strong Growth in Orders and Revenue

Nov 5 (Reuters) - German defence supplier Renk on Thursday reported a sharp rise in orders in the first nine months of the year, driven by demand for military vehicle transmissions, as European countries step up efforts to rebuild their armed forces.

Order intake rose by a third to €1.66 billion ($1.87 billion), pushing the order backlog to a record €7.6 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% to €982 million and adjusted operating profit rose 12.7% to €158.8 million.

Key Drivers of Demand

The increase reflects strong demand for equipment such as the Leopard 2 tank, for which Renk is a key transmission supplier.

Major Contracts and Quarterly Performance

Leopard 2 Tank Transmission Contract

In the third quarter, the company secured a contract worth around €130 million from KNDS Germany for transmissions for Leopard 2 tanks and related vehicles, with deliveries scheduled from 2029 to 2032.

Third-Quarter Order Intake

Third-quarter order intake alone increased 44.6% year-on-year to €469 million, exceeding revenue of €345 million.

Order Backlog Composition

Breakdown of Backlog

The backlog, however, is not all made up of firm orders. Of the €7.6 billion backlog, €2.9 billion consisted of fixed orders, while €3.6 billion was classified as soft orders based on estimated future volumes for sole-source projects and successor programmes. A further €1.1 billion came from framework agreements.

Importance of Backlog Conversion

The ability to convert that demand into deliveries will be crucial for Renk. Revenue growth continued to lag order growth as sales followed customer delivery schedules.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Order intake jumped 33% year‑on‑year to €1.66 billion in the first nine months of 2026, fueled by strong defense spending across Europe.
  • Record order backlog reached €7.6 billion, supported by €2.9 billion in firm orders, €3.6 billion in soft orders, and €1.1 billion in framework agreements—underscoring both secured deals and future pipeline.
  • Revenue grew 5.8% to €982 million and adjusted operating profit rose 12.7% to €158.8 million, though sales remain paced by delivery schedules, with large contracts like the €130 million Leopard 2 transmission deal booked in Q3 but deliveries due from 2029.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Renk's surge in order intake in 2023?
The sharp rise in orders was driven by strong demand for military vehicle transmissions, particularly from European countries rebuilding their armed forces.
How much did Renk's order intake and backlog grow?
Order intake grew by 33% to €1.66 billion, and the backlog reached a record €7.6 billion.
What was Renk's revenue and profit growth?
Revenue increased 5.8% to €982 million, while adjusted operating profit grew 12.7% to €158.8 million.
What portion of Renk's backlog are firm orders?
Out of the €7.6 billion backlog, €2.9 billion are fixed orders, while €3.6 billion are soft orders, and €1.1 billion are from framework agreements.
Which major contract did Renk secure recently?
Renk secured a contract worth around €130 million from KNDS Germany for transmissions for Leopard 2 tanks and related vehicles, with deliveries scheduled from 2029 to 2032.

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