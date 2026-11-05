GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Siemens Healthineers starts carve-out of diagnostics business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Siemens Healthineers starts carve-out of diagnostics business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets healthcare Business

Siemens Healthineers Begins Diagnostics Business Carve-Out, Plans Rebrand

Siemens Healthineers Initiates Diagnostics Business Separation and Rebranding

Carve-Out and Rebranding Timeline

Nov 5 - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers said on Thursday it had begun carving out its diagnostics business, which it plans to rebrand as Olyrian Diagnostics ahead of a future divestment.

The company said the separation process had started and was expected to be completed by mid-2028.

Projected Completion and Future Plans

Siemens Healthineers had previously said the separation could take around two years and indicated the business might no longer form part of the group by 2030.

Transition Period Details

Business Operations During Transition

Olyrian Diagnostics will remain part of Siemens Healthineers during the transition period. The business produces more than 16 billion diagnostic tests annually. It also accounts for approximately 20% of Healthineers' workforce and generates 17% of its total revenue.

Branding Strategy

The company, which is renaming itself "Healthineers," said a separate name and brand would help position the unit as a standalone business during the transition.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kira Britten and Paolo Laudani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The diagnostics unit—producing over 16 billion tests annually—accounts for about 20 % of workforce and 17 % of revenue.
  • Preparations include legal, IT and infrastructure separation; shareholder vote expected early 2027; carve‑out costs estimated ~€50 million.
  • Diagnostics will pursue mid‑single‑digit growth post‑separation, while Imaging and Precision Therapy target 6‑9 % annual growth through 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Siemens Healthineers doing with its diagnostics business?
Siemens Healthineers has started carving out its diagnostics business, planning to rebrand it as Olyrian Diagnostics and eventually divest it.
When will the separation of the diagnostics business be completed?
The separation process is expected to be completed by mid-2028.
What will the diagnostics unit be called during and after the transition?
The diagnostics business will be rebranded as Olyrian Diagnostics.
How significant is the diagnostics business to Siemens Healthineers?
The diagnostics business produces over 16 billion tests annually, employs about 20% of the workforce, and generates 17% of total revenue.
Will Olyrian Diagnostics remain part of Siemens Healthineers initially?
Yes, Olyrian Diagnostics will remain part of Siemens Healthineers during the transition period.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists

Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists

Image for Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance

Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance

Image for China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports

China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports

Image for Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook

Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook

Image for Spain's Acesur, Dcoop win bidding for olive oil group Deoleo, Expansion reports

Spain's Acesur, Dcoop win bidding for olive oil group Deoleo, Expansion reports

Image for UK's Vistry starts cutting jobs as part of restructuring

UK's Vistry starts cutting jobs as part of restructuring

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting
Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting
Image for UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth
UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth
Image for UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices
UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices
Image for UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity
UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity
Image for BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount
BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount
Image for Instant Payments Change the Clock, but Not the Need for Financial Controls
Instant Payments Change the Clock, but Not the Need for Financial Controls
Image for Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises
Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises
Image for UK's ASOS forecasts annual profit above market expectations
UK's ASOS forecasts annual profit above market expectations
Image for Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows
Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows
Image for BP raises roughly $1 billion from Aker BP stake sale
BP raises roughly $1 billion from Aker BP stake sale
Image for German industrial orders rise slower than expected
German industrial orders rise slower than expected
Image for KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability
KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability
View All Finance Posts