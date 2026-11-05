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Maersk raises 2026 profit guidance again as rates stay high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk raises 2026 profit guidance again as rates stay high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Maersk Lifts 2026 Profit Guidance Again as Strong Freight Rates Persist

Maersk’s Upgraded Profit Outlook Amid Market Dynamics

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen

Profit Guidance Raised for Third Time

COPENHAGEN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk raised its 2026 profit guidance for a third time on Thursday, as congested ports, strong consumer demand and investments into artificial intelligence kept container freight rates elevated. 

CEO’s Statement on Global Trade Resilience

"Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions, global trade has remained remarkably resilient," CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

Drivers of Demand and Industrial Cargo Flows

"Demand is being driven not only by consumer spending, but increasingly by major investments in electrification, energy and the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, generating significant flows of industrial cargo around the world," he said. 

Financial Performance and Forecasts

The world’s second-largest container line now expects underlying profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between $14 billion and $14.5 billion this year, up from a previous guided range of between $10.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

Underlying operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between $8 billion and $8.5 billion, up from a previous range of $4.5 billion to $6.5 billion, it said.

Third-Quarter Results Compared to Forecasts

Maersk's third-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 75% to $4.7 billion, below a mean forecast of $5.04 billion in an LSEG poll.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying 2026 EBITDA is now guided to USD 10.5–12.5 billion (previously USD 8–10 billion), and underlying EBIT to USD 4.5–6.5 billion (vs USD 2–4 billion earlier) — marking the third upward revision this year. (maersk.com)
  • The revised guidance reflects strong Q2 performance—including 20% YoY revenue growth to USD 15.8 billion, Q2 EBITDA of USD 3.0 billion, EBIT of USD 1.6 billion with a 10% margin—as well as rising spot rates, global container volume growth (~4%) and persistent congestion. (maersk.com)
  • External factors bolstering results include supply‑chain disruptions—like Middle East conflict and port congestion—driving freight rate strength; Maersk and peers are also gradually resuming Suez routing, aiding cost and volume outlooks. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Maersk raise its 2026 profit guidance?
Maersk raised its 2026 profit guidance due to strong consumer demand, ongoing port congestion, and investments in artificial intelligence, all contributing to high container freight rates.
What is Maersk’s new expected EBITDA for 2026?
Maersk now expects an underlying profit before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) between $14 billion and $14.5 billion in 2026.
What factors are driving global trade according to Maersk?
Global trade is driven by consumer spending, electrification projects, energy sector investments, and rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, creating significant industrial cargo flows.
How did Maersk perform in the third quarter?
Maersk’s third-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 75% to $4.7 billion, slightly below analyst forecasts.
Who reported this financial update on Maersk?
The financial update on Maersk was reported by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen.

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