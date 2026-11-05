GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Air France-KLM beats profit expectations as it lifts fuel forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Air France-KLM beats profit expectations as it lifts fuel forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Aviation

Air France-KLM Surpasses Profit Forecast and Raises 2026 Fuel Cost Outlook

Air France-KLM's Financial Performance and Strategic Adjustments

(Corrects Bas Brouns position to CFO, not CEO, in paragraph 10)

By Joanna Plucinska and Gianluca Lo Nostro

Third-Quarter Results and Market Context

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM exceeded third-quarter operating profit expectations on Thursday, but cut its capacity growth forecast for the year and raised its projected fuel bill.

European carriers are grappling with the spiralling cost of fuel, although some network carriers such as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa have remained resilient thanks to hedging as well as strong investment in pricier premium offerings.

Spot Northwest European jet fuel prices have fallen 12% this week to their lowest level since August, tracking a broader decline in oil prices.

CEO Statement on Performance

"Demand across key strategic markets, combined with strong commercial execution, drove an increase in unit revenue, while continued cost discipline - alongside a well-managed fuel bill - kept unit costs broadly stable," said CEO Ben Smith.

Profit Figures and Revised Forecasts

Air France-KLM posted a third-quarter operating profit of €1.34 billion, compared with €1.1 billion as projected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus. That was driven in large part by strong demand for non-stop flights to India and Asia and the success of its expanding premium offering.

Updated Capacity and Fuel Cost Projections

However, the airline group revised its capacity projection for 2026 to 2%, replacing an earlier range of 2% to 3%. Fuel costs for 2026 are also now expected at $9.2 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $8.9 billion.

KLM's Restructuring Measures

Job Cuts and Organisational Changes

KLM TO CUT JOBS

Its Dutch arm, KLM, said in a separate statement that the number of positions at KLM will drop by almost another 15%, resulting in around 1,000 fewer positions out of 5,000 in total affected by the latest reorganisation.

Comments from KLM CFO Bas Brouns

"Improving our annual earnings by €1 billion is essential to delivering our strategy," said KLM's finance chief, Bas Brouns, who called the measures "far-reaching" and "sometimes painful".

Additional Cost-Saving Initiatives

Aiming to slash costs and increase profitability, KLM also flagged fleet modernisation and a reorganisation of activities in ground handling, cargo and engineering and maintenance.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska in London and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Alexander Smith and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit came in at €1.346 billion for Q3 2026, above the ~€1.085 billion consensus forecast, thanks to strong unit revenues and cost discipline (unit costs up just ~0.1%) (stocktitan.net).
  • Capacity growth forecast for 2026 was cut to approximately +2%, down from the prior +2%–3% outlook (stocktitan.net).
  • The fuel bill for 2026 has been raised to around US $9.2–9.3 billion, up from earlier estimates (~$8.9 billion), reflecting elevated prices despite hedging protections (stocktitan.net).

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Air France-KLM exceed its Q3 profit expectations?
Yes, Air France-KLM posted a third-quarter operating profit of €1.34 billion, beating analyst forecasts.
What capacity growth did Air France-KLM project for 2026?
The airline group revised its 2026 capacity growth projection to 2%, down from the previous 2-3% range.
How many jobs will KLM cut in its latest reorganisation?
KLM is reducing its workforce by around 1,000 positions, which is almost another 15% of affected roles.
How is Air France-KLM managing costs and increasing profitability?
By focusing on cost discipline, premium offerings, fleet modernisation, and a reorganisation of ground operations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting

Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting

Image for UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth

UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth

Image for UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices

UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices

Image for UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity

UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity

Image for BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount

BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount

Image for Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists

Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance
Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance
Image for China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports
China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports
Image for Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook
Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook
Image for Spain's Acesur, Dcoop win bidding for olive oil group Deoleo, Expansion reports
Spain's Acesur, Dcoop win bidding for olive oil group Deoleo, Expansion reports
Image for Instant Payments Change the Clock, but Not the Need for Financial Controls
Instant Payments Change the Clock, but Not the Need for Financial Controls
Image for UK's Vistry starts cutting jobs as part of restructuring
UK's Vistry starts cutting jobs as part of restructuring
Image for Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises
Italy's Leonardo lifts 2026 order outlook again as nine-month profit rises
Image for UK's ASOS forecasts annual profit above market expectations
UK's ASOS forecasts annual profit above market expectations
Image for Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows
Diageo posts surprise sales rise as North America decline slows
Image for BP raises roughly $1 billion from Aker BP stake sale
BP raises roughly $1 billion from Aker BP stake sale
Image for German industrial orders rise slower than expected
German industrial orders rise slower than expected
Image for KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability
KLM sees 1,000 fewer jobs in push to restore profitability
View All Finance Posts