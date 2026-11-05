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Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Russia’s Services Sector Growth Stalls in October, PMI Hits 50.1

Overview of Russia's Services Sector Performance in October

PMI Index and Output Trends

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia's services sector nearly stalled in October as output rose only fractionally and new orders fell for the first time in three months, a business survey showed on Thursday.

S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index

• The S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 50.1 in October from 51.3 in September. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction

Demand and Orders Analysis

New Business and Export Demand

• New business fell for the first time in three months, while export demand declined sharply at a faster pace. S&P Global said the drop in international demand was the third-steepest since December 2022

Employment and Backlog Developments

Job Market Trends

• Employment returned to growth after eight months of job shedding, although the rate of hiring was marginal. Outstanding business fell again, the sixth decline in the past seven months, as weaker inflows allowed firms to work through earlier orders

Inflation and Price Pressures

Input Costs and Selling Prices

• Price pressures intensified during the month. Input cost inflation accelerated for the first time in three months, while firms raised selling charges at the fastest rate in eight months to pass on part of those higher costs

Business Confidence and Outlook

Sentiment and Expectations

Trends in Business Confidence

• Business confidence softened for a second straight month in October. Sentiment was below the average seen in 2026 so far and remained much weaker than the historical trend, as economic uncertainty weighed on expectations

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global Russia Services PMI slid from 51.3 in September to 50.1 in October, indicating near stagnation in the services sector. citeturn204978news0
  • New business fell for the first time in three months and export demand plunged, marking the third‐steepest decline since December 2022. citeturn204978news0
  • Employment returned to modest growth after eight months of job losses, while firms raised prices at the fastest pace in eight months amid rising input costs. citeturn204978news0

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Russia Services PMI in October?
The S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 50.1 in October.
How did new orders change in Russia's services sector?
New business orders in the services sector fell for the first time in three months.
What happened to employment in the services sector?
Employment returned to growth after eight months of job shedding, but the hiring rate was marginal.
How did export demand perform in October?
Export demand in Russia's services sector declined sharply at one of the fastest rates since December 2022.
Did price pressures change in October?
Yes, input cost inflation accelerated and firms raised their selling charges at the fastest rate in eight months.

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