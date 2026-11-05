GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Hensoldt margins jump on higher radar deliveries, nudges up outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hensoldt margins jump on higher radar deliveries, nudges up outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defense Industry Earnings

Hensoldt Margins Surge on Higher Radar Deliveries and Raised Outlook

Hensoldt Reports Strong Financial Performance and Outlook

Profitability and Revenue Growth

Nov 5 (Reuters) - German defence electronics maker Hensoldt raised its full-year outlook slightly on Thursday after reporting stronger profitability, helped by higher deliveries of radar and optronics systems.

Hensoldt's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the first nine months of the year jumped 33% to 281 million euros ($315.56 million) as revenue grew 21% to 1.86 billion euros.

EBITDA Margin Improvements

Adjusted EBITDA margin grew to 20.6% for the third quarter from 17.6% a year earlier and to 15.1% from 13.7% for the nine months.

Updated Revenue and Margin Outlook

Hensoldt nevertheless raised its revenue target only slightly to around 2.8 billion euros from around 2.75 billion euros estimated previously. It now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19%.

Segment Performance

Sensors Division

In the nine months, revenue in the company's Sensors division rose 15.5% to 1.52 billion euros, driven in part by higher deliveries of TRML-4D radars used in Diehl Defence's IRIS-T air-defence system. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5% to 236 million euros.

Optronics Division

Optronics posted faster growth over the same period, with revenue rising 52.4% to 354 million euros and adjusted EBITDA increasing to 45 million euros from 12 million euros a year earlier. The division supplies products ranging from vehicle sights and sensors to aircraft missile-warning and self-protection systems.

Order Intake and Backlog

Record Orders and Backlog

Order intake soared 77% to 3.56 billion euros and backlog reached a record 10.37 billion euros. With demand remaining strong, investors are increasingly focused on how quickly defence companies can convert growing order books into revenue and profit.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.89 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong operational momentum: Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 20.6% (from 17.6%) and 9M margin to 15.1% (from 13.7%), supported by robust radar and optronics deliveries.
  • Order backlog and intake are at record highs: 9M order intake rose 77% to €3.56 B, and backlog reached €10.37 B—underscoring sustained demand and Europe’s defense spend boom (marketscreener.com).
  • Investor focus shifting to execution: With strong bookings, markets are watching how quickly Hensoldt can convert its backlog into revenue, profit and cash flow amid higher advance payments and free‑cash‑flow guidance uplift (investegate.info).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Hensoldt’s improved EBITDA margin?
Higher deliveries of radar and optronics systems were key drivers of Hensoldt’s improved EBITDA margin.
How much did Hensoldt's revenue grow over the nine months?
Hensoldt’s revenue grew by 21% to 1.86 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.
What is the new full-year revenue target for Hensoldt?
Hensoldt raised its revenue target slightly to around 2.8 billion euros for the full year.
Which Hensoldt division saw the fastest revenue growth?
The Optronics division posted the fastest revenue growth, rising 52.4% to 354 million euros.
How much did Hensoldt's order intake and backlog increase?
Order intake soared 77% to 3.56 billion euros, with backlog reaching a record 10.37 billion euros.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports

Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports

Image for Most EU citizens back an urgent transition to greener fuel, survey shows

Most EU citizens back an urgent transition to greener fuel, survey shows

Image for Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms

Oil and data centre stocks sink after US midterms

Image for Oil falls for a fourth day on expectations for lower risk of Iran war escalation

Oil falls for a fourth day on expectations for lower risk of Iran war escalation

Image for Dollar edges lower as US election outcome spurs risk sentiment; sterling gains

Dollar edges lower as US election outcome spurs risk sentiment; sterling gains

Image for Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

Disney's Pixar names Jonathan Garson president as Jim Morris steps back

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in UniCredit deal
Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in UniCredit deal
Image for Renk order intake jumps by a third as defence demand remains strong
Renk order intake jumps by a third as defence demand remains strong
Image for Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims
Swiss Re nine-month profit rises 3%, helped by low claims
Image for ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens
ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens
Image for Aumovio confirms 2026 outlook as profitability improves despite weak auto market
Aumovio confirms 2026 outlook as profitability improves despite weak auto market
Image for Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows
Russia's services sector nears stagnation in October, PMI shows
Image for AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences
AI sharpens cat-and-mouse hacking battle as companies strengthen defences
Image for Deutsche Telekom lifts 2026 outlook, plans up to €2 billion buyback
Deutsche Telekom lifts 2026 outlook, plans up to €2 billion buyback
Image for Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5%
Siemens Healthineers expects FY2027 revenue growth of 4%-5%
Image for Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock?
Morning Bid: Goldilocks or gridlock?
Image for Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years
Bank of England poised to hike rates for first time in 3 years
Image for Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion
Elf sees Q2 sales boost with marketing, Europe expansion
View All Finance Posts