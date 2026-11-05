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Veolia profit rises as water technology business returns to growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Veolia profit rises as water technology business returns to growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Environmental Services

Veolia Sees 5.1% Profit Rise with Recovery in Water Technology and Middle East Deals

Veolia's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

By Zakarya Meliani and Hugo Lhomedet

Profit and Revenue Growth

Nov 5 (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia reported a 5.1% rise in nine-month core profit on Thursday, as growth in its international operations and a recovery in its water technologies business offset lower energy prices.

Veolia, Europe's largest environmental services company, provides water, waste and energy services to municipalities and industrial customers across the world.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Nine-month revenue rose 2.6% at constant scope and forex, excluding energy prices, to €33.31 billion ($37,51 billion)
  • Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at €5.40 billion, a 5.1% rise compared to a year earlier

Water Technologies and Middle East Operations

Growth in Water Technologies

  • Water Technologies posted 2.6% organic growth in the first nine months, as improving order intake and a recovery in Middle Eastern project activity helped offset earlier delays

Middle East Contracts

  • The company says it secured nearly €200 million in contracts in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, representing a total capacity of 490,000 cubic meters per day
CEO Commentary on Regional Recovery
  • CEO Estelle Brachlianoff told journalists on a media call that activity has yet to fully recover in the Middle East after project delays linked to regional tensions, though recent desalination contract awards in the UAE and Oman were an encouraging sign

Outlook and Guidance

  • The company fully confirmed its full-year guidance and GreenUp plan trajectory

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Hugo Lhomedet; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Nine‑month EBITDA climbed 5.1% to €5.40 billion, while revenue was up 2.6% excluding energy prices (globalbankingandfinance.com)
  • Water Technologies segment returned to 2.6% organic growth, aided by improving order intake and recovery in the Middle East (globalbankingandfinance.com)
  • Secured nearly €200 million in contracts in Oman and the UAE, enabling roughly 490,000 m³/day capacity; full‑year guidance and GreenUp plan confirmed (globalbankingandfinance.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Veolia's profit to rise in the first nine months?
Growth in Veolia's international operations and a recovery in its water technologies business offset lower energy prices, driving a 5.1% rise in profit.
How much did Veolia's revenue and EBITDA increase?
Nine-month revenue rose 2.6% at constant scope and forex, while EBITDA increased by 5.1% to €5.40 billion.
Which regions contributed to Veolia's water business growth?
The Middle East, particularly Oman and the United Arab Emirates, contributed with nearly €200 million in contracts and project recovery.
Has Veolia confirmed its financial outlook for the year?
Yes, Veolia fully confirmed its full-year guidance and the GreenUp plan trajectory.
What is the significance of Veolia's new contracts in the Middle East?
The contracts in Oman and UAE represent a total capacity of 490,000 cubic meters per day, signaling recovery and growth after previous delays.

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