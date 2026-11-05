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France's Engie reports earnings beat on higher revenue from grid networks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Engie reports earnings beat on higher revenue from grid networks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Engie Posts Strong Q3 Earnings on Robust Grid Network Revenue Growth

Engie’s Third-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Nov 5 (Reuters) - French utility Engie on Thursday reported a 35.7% rise in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations thanks to higher revenue from grid networks.

Key Financial Figures

• Europe's largest gas network operator said earnings before interest and taxes, excluding nuclear, for the January-September period were €7 billion ($7.88 billion)

• That comes to €1.7 billion for the third quarter, according to Reuters calculations, above expectations at €1.6 billion, according to a consensus of analysts compiled by Visible Alpha

Management Commentary

• "Given the favorable (electricity) market conditions during the third quarter, we were able to lock in additional sales at attractive margins," CFO Pierre-Francois Riolacci said on a press call

Guidance and Infrastructure Division Performance

Annual Guidance Maintained

• Engie maintained its annual guidance to EBIT excluding nuclear of between €9.2 billion and €10.2 billion

Infrastructure Division Growth

UK Power Networks Contribution

• Engie's infrastructure division earned €790 million, a 62% rise from the same period last year, supported by a full quarter of contribution from UK Power Networks

Market Reaction and Context

Share Performance and Market Environment

• Engie shares are up 5.3% year to date, though they have been under pressure from its large exposure to France, which is facing political upheaval

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 EBIT excluding nuclear reached ~€1.7 bn, beating expectations of €1.6 bn, powered by higher grid network revenue
  • Infrastructure division EBIT surged 62%, aided by full‑quarter contribution from UK Power Networks acquisition
  • Full‑year EBIT ex‑nuclear outlook remains €9.2–10.2 bn, reflecting confidence in network-driven growth

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Engie's earnings to beat expectations in Q3?
Engie's Q3 earnings beat was driven by higher revenue from its grid networks and favorable electricity market conditions.
How much did Engie's EBIT excluding nuclear reach in the first nine months?
EBIT excluding nuclear reached €7 billion ($7.88 billion) between January and September.
Did Engie maintain its annual earnings guidance?
Yes, Engie maintained its annual EBIT excluding nuclear guidance of €9.2 billion to €10.2 billion.
How much did the infrastructure division earn in Q3?
Engie's infrastructure division earned €790 million in the third quarter, a 62% increase from last year.
How have Engie shares performed year to date?
Engie shares are up 5.3% year to date despite pressure from exposure to political upheaval in France.

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