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Germany's Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in deal with Italy's UniCredit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Commerzbank 'convinced' of value in deal with Italy's UniCredit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Commerzbank Sees Value in UniCredit Takeover as Profits Surge

Commerzbank’s Position on UniCredit Takeover Amid Record Profits

By Tom Sims and Philipp Krach

Shift in Commerzbank’s Stance

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank, nearing a takeover by Italy's UniCredit, said on Thursday that it was "convinced" a deal between the two banks could create value, in a markedly more bullish stance on a potential tie-up.

Commerzbank's CEO made the statement as the lender reported a 45% increase in profit for the third quarter, completing what it called its best nine months in history.

CEO’s Statement on Value Creation

"We are convinced that together with UniCredit, we can create value by consistently leveraging the strengths of both banks,” said CEO Bettina Orlopp.

The bank said it expected UniCredit's takeover offer to be completed "in the coming months" and said in an investor presentation that it saw "tangible cost and revenue levers".

Background and Regulatory Approval

Commerzbank, after months of resisting any takeover, is now talking to UniCredit about a deal between Italy's and Germany's No. 2 banks.

Commerzbank softened its stance over the summer, with Orlopp declaring a tie-up with UniCredit could create value for both sides. The shift in tone came weeks after UniCredit disclosed it controlled a nearly 48% stake in the bank, the subject of its €45 billion hostile approach.

Regulatory Green Light

Since then, the ECB has given a green light to a deal, clearing a key regulatory hurdle.

"Shareholders benefit from our delivery and additional potential within UniCredit Group," Commerzbank said on Thursday.

Challenges and Concerns

Leadership and Government Involvement

But tensions have remained. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel does not want Orlopp to remain as Commerzbank CEO and is opposed to Berlin keeping two supervisory board seats, a demand by the German government, which still retains a 13.3% stake in Commerzbank it acquired through a bailout during the global financial crisis.

Staff and Union Reactions

Commerzbank staff, weary from multiple rounds of job cuts through restructuring, worry about the loss of jobs.

Union Perspective

"What is still missing is a fair price, fair consideration of the interests of all parties involved, as well as a plan for credible synergies and a viable and meaningful integration for Commerzbank," Alexander Michaut, an official with the DBV labour union, and member of Commerzbank's works council, wrote in a flyer to union members.

UniCredit’s Reassurances

UniCredit meanwhile has sought to allay a major concern among German executives that UniCredit could turn its back on corporate Germany in the event of a takeover.

Financial Results and Market Context

Commerzbank is the latest European bank to report quarterly results. A number of banks have beaten profit forecasts, including its top German competitor Deutsche Bank.

Profit Figures

Net profit of €859 million ($967.32 million) in the quarter compares with a profit of €591 million a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected profit of €864 million, according to a consensus forecast published by Commerzbank.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Philipp KrachEditing by Linda Pasquini, Neil Fullick and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Commerzbank Q3 net profit rose 45 % to €859 million, beating forecasts and delivering record nine‑month results (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • The ECB approved UniCredit’s ability to exceed 30 % in Commerzbank and aimed to gain full control by around year‑end (unicreditgroup.eu)
  • Commerzbank softened its stance, now affirming potential synergies and value creation with UniCredit after previously rejecting the bid as undervalued (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening between Commerzbank and UniCredit?
Commerzbank is nearing a takeover by Italy's UniCredit, with both banks' leadership expressing confidence in value creation from the deal.
How much did Commerzbank's profits increase?
Commerzbank reported a 45% increase in profit for the third quarter, with net profit reaching €859 million.
What regulatory steps have been cleared for the deal?
The European Central Bank has given regulatory approval, clearing a major hurdle for UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank.
What concerns remain about the UniCredit takeover?
Concerns include job losses, board representation, integration plans, and ensuring a fair deal for all parties involved.
How much of Commerzbank does UniCredit currently control?
UniCredit disclosed it controls nearly 48% of Commerzbank, following a €45 billion hostile approach.

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