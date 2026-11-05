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ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations as European market strengthens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Steel Industry

ArcelorMittal Surpasses Profit Projections Amid Stronger European Steel Market

Quarterly Earnings and Market Performance

Nov 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker, reported quarterly earnings above market expectations on Thursday, thanks in part to higher steel shipments in Europe.

Financial Results Overview

The Luxembourg-based company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $2.02 billion for the third quarter, beating analysts' average forecast of $1.96 billion in an LSEG poll.

Key Factors Driving Performance

European Steel Shipments

Higher steel shipments in Europe contributed significantly to the company's outperformance this quarter.

Analyst Expectations

The results surpassed the average forecast of analysts, indicating stronger-than-expected market conditions.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 EBITDA of $2.02 billion exceeded estimates (~$1.96 billion) thanks to robust European market demand (stocktitan.net)
  • EU trade protections—including Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and tariff‑rate quotas (TRQ)—are bolstering domestic steelmakers and lifting European operations (au.marketscreener.com)
  • Analyst consensus had projected ~$1.972 billion EBITDA, making the beat a modest but meaningful outperformance in a tightening pricing environment (stocktitan.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did ArcelorMittal perform in the third quarter?
ArcelorMittal reported EBITDA of $2.02 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst expectations.
What drove ArcelorMittal's better-than-expected profits?
Higher steel shipments in Europe contributed to ArcelorMittal's stronger profits.
Where is ArcelorMittal headquartered?
ArcelorMittal is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Who reported and edited the article?
Javi West Larrañaga reported the article, and Milla Nissi-Prussak was the editor.

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