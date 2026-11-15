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Internet Computer (ICP) falls 9.29% over 20-hour window

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 15, 2026

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ICP 2.16 -9.29% as of 15 Nov 2026, 00:09 GMT
Previous close
2.38
Open
2.38
Day range
2.11 – 2.44
Volume
Market cap
$1.2bn

The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 00:45 UTC. Internet Computer was last quoted at 2.16 USD, up 0.22% against the 2.16 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Internet Computer (ICP) began the 20-hour window at 04:10 UTC on 14 November 2026, priced at 2.38 USD. In the early hours, the price rose, reaching the window high of 2.44 USD at 06:24 UTC. This was followed by a slight dip to 2.42 USD at 07:10 UTC, and then to 2.41 USD at 10:10 UTC. By 13:10 UTC, ICP was trading at 2.40 USD, maintaining a modest gain since the window opened.

Later in the window, the price began to decline. At 16:10 UTC, ICP stood at 2.32 USD, moving further down to 2.28 USD by 19:10 UTC. The downward trend continued into the evening, with the price dropping to 2.15 USD at 22:10 UTC. The lowest point of the window was recorded at 2.11 USD at 22:58 UTC.

In the final hour, ICP recovered slightly, reaching 2.16 USD at 00:09 UTC on 15 November 2026. Over the course of the window, the coin registered a net decrease of 9.29% from its starting value. At the latest price, Internet Computer’s market capitalisation stood at 1.2bn USD.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 14 Nov 04:10 UTC
14 Nov 04:10 UTC window opened2.38+0.00%
14 Nov 06:24 UTC window high2.44+2.65%
14 Nov 07:10 UTC2.42+1.71%
14 Nov 10:10 UTC2.41+1.24%
14 Nov 13:10 UTC2.40+0.96%
14 Nov 16:10 UTC2.32-2.36%
14 Nov 19:10 UTC2.28-3.99%
14 Nov 22:10 UTC2.15-9.43%
14 Nov 22:58 UTC window low2.11-11.30%
15 Nov 00:09 UTC latest2.16-9.29%

Prices are point-in-time readings from our data supplier, taken over the 20 hours to 00:09 UTC on 15 November 2026. Crypto trades continuously, so there is no closing price and no session: the window is the period between two readings by this desk. This article says what the price did, not why. How we cover markets.

TimePrice (USD)Change since 00:15 UTC
00:15 UTC window opened2.16+0.00%
00:30 UTC window low2.15-0.47%
00:45 UTC latest2.16-0.12%
Internet Computer — daily CRYPTO:ICPUSD Real-time
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