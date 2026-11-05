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European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European telcos raise payouts as earnings improve in Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Telecom Earnings

European Telecoms Raise Dividends and Outlook as Q3 Earnings Improve

Improved Earnings Drive Dividend Increases and Upgraded Forecasts

By Cian Muenster, Emanuele Berro and Leo Marchandon

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European telecom companies are raising shareholder payouts and nudging up forecast as stronger cash generation from network investments, cost cuts and consolidation begins to feed through to results.

Deutsche Telekom: Upgraded Outlook and Shareholder Rewards

Germany's Deutsche Telekom raised its full-year earnings outlook for the third time this year on Thursday, after quarterly earnings beat analyst expectations. It also proposed a 10% dividend increase and announced plans for a share buyback of up to €2 billion ($2.25 billion) in 2027.

CEO Commentary and Strategic Progress

Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said the company remained on track to exceed its 2026 targets, helped by strength at T-Mobile US and momentum in Germany's mobile and fibre businesses.

Swisscom: Higher Dividends and Improved Financial Metrics

Swisscom, which improved its 2026 outlook slightly, also plans to raise its dividend to 27 Swiss francs ($33.16) per share from 26 francs.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The Swiss group reported nine-month EBITDAaL (core earnings after lease expenses) of 3.83 billion Swiss francs, up from 3.77 billion a year earlier. It now expects operating free cash flow above 2 billion francs for the full year and leverage — the debt-EBITDAaL ratio — to drop below its prior estimate of around 2.3.

Market Reaction

Shares in Swisscom gained 1.9% in afternoon trading.

Orange and Other Operators: Regional Growth and Upgraded Targets

Last week, France's Orange lifted its 2026 core profit growth target, citing strong growth in Africa, the Middle East, Poland and Spain.

Revenue Growth and Expansion

Orange said revenue in Africa and the Middle East rose 14.2% in the third quarter, while it completed its integration of MasOrange as it expands activities in Spain.

Other Operators' Outlooks

Its local competitor Bouygues, Nordic telecom Telia and Belgium's Proximus also raised their outlook.

Industry Trends: Profitability and Investor Focus

The results suggest Europe's largest telecom operators are benefiting from improving profitability after years of heavy spending on fibre and mobile networks.

Investor Considerations and Capital Allocation

Investors remain focused on how companies deploy growing cash flows.

Deutsche Telekom shares fell after its results, with traders citing concerns over capital returns and the possibility of a future transaction involving T-Mobile US. Operators across the sector, meanwhile, continued to weigh shareholder payouts against acquisitions and investment in new technologies such as satellite connectivity.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.89 euros)

($1 = 0.81 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster, Emanuele Berro and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Telekom raised its full‑year 2026 earnings and free cash flow outlook, proposed a 10% dividend increase to €1.10/share, and announced a share buyback of up to €2 billion in 2027. (marketscreener.com)
  • Swisscom reported nine‑month EBITDAaL up ~1.5% to CHF 3.833 billion and operating free cash flow up ~11.5% to CHF 1.79 billion, confirmed its guidance for 2026 with operating free cash flow now expected to exceed CHF 2 billion, and plans to raise its dividend to CHF 27/share. (swisscom.ch)
  • Improved network investments, cost reduction, consolidation, and international growth (e.g., in Africa, Middle East for Orange) are bolstering telcos’ profitability and enabling higher shareholder returns. (static1.1.sqspcdn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which European telecom companies raised their payouts in Q3?
Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom, Orange, Bouygues, Telia, and Proximus all raised their dividends or shareholder payouts in the third quarter.
What factors are driving improved earnings for European telcos?
Stronger cash generation from network investments, cost cuts, and consolidation are boosting earnings.
How much is Deutsche Telekom increasing its dividend?
Deutsche Telekom proposed a 10% dividend increase and announced plans for a share buyback up to €2 billion in 2027.
What is Swisscom's updated dividend per share?
Swisscom plans to raise its dividend to 27 Swiss francs per share, up from 26 francs.
Which regions contributed to Orange's Q3 growth?
Orange saw strong growth in Africa, the Middle East, Poland, and Spain.

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