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Finance

German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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German Prosecutors Charge Four Ex-Commerzbank Employees in Tax Fraud Case

Overview of the Commerzbank Tax Fraud Charges

By Tom Sims

Background of the Alleged Tax Evasion

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have filed charges against four former employees of Commerzbank over alleged tax evasion for activity in 2008, the latest crackdown on an industry-wide scheme that cost taxpayers billions of euros. 

The practice, which flourished during the financial crisis and has since ensnared scores of banks and hundreds of individuals, involved the stock trading of German companies around dividend payout days. Authorities say it defrauded the state and taxpayers.

Details About the Accused Individuals

Prosecutors in Frankfurt said on Thursday that the four individuals — two British citizens, one German and one American, between the ages of 59 and 66 — were facing charges under "suspicion of serious tax evasion". 

Prosecutors said the bank was based in Frankfurt, but they didn't name it. Two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the bankers worked for Commerzbank.

Commerzbank's Response to the Charges

"We do not comment on legal proceedings involving third parties. Commerzbank is not a party to the proceedings itself," the bank said in a statement.

The Cum-Ex Trading Scheme Explained

The practice of so-called cum-ex trading, also known as dividend stripping, saw banks and investors swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

Financial Impact on the State of Hesse

Frankfurt prosecutors said this particular case shortchanged the state of Hesse, Commerzbank's base, of €20 million.

"The defendants are alleged to have developed, approved, and executed the so-called cum-ex transactions through deliberate and intentional collaboration," the prosecutors said.

Ongoing Investigations and Industry Implications

Commerzbank, which Italy's UniCredit has been pursuing for a potential tie-up, has warned in its financial reports that prosecutors were investigating the trades and that the bank was cooperating. 

Sueddeutsche Zeitung first reported that the bankers formerly worked for Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The charges mark another step in Germany’s extensive crackdown on cum‑ex dividend‑stripping schemes that have cost taxpayers billions € (onvista.de)
  • Commerzbank’s June 2026 interim report discloses contingent liabilities tied to cum‑ex litigation amounting to €779 million, underscoring ongoing legal and financial exposure for the bank (investor-relations.commerzbank.com)
  • Cum‑ex schemes involved rapid share trades around dividend payout dates allowing multiple claims on a single tax rebate, prompting widespread investigations across Germany and Europe since the financial crisis (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged in the Commerzbank tax fraud case?
Four former Commerzbank employees—two British, one German, and one American, aged 59 to 66—have been charged with tax evasion.
What is the alleged tax fraud related to?
The charges relate to alleged tax evasion involving cum-ex trading, which allowed multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends in 2008.
How much did the alleged fraud cost taxpayers?
The specific case reportedly cost the German state of Hesse €20 million.
Is Commerzbank itself involved in the legal proceedings?
Commerzbank is not a party to the proceedings but has stated it is cooperating with investigations.
What is cum-ex trading?
Cum-ex trading involves rapid buying and selling of shares around dividend payout days to blur ownership and enable multiple parties to claim tax rebates.

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