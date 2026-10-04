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Soccer-Manchester City beat hapless Arsenal 4-2 to stay top of WSL - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Manchester City beat hapless Arsenal 4-2 to stay top of WSL

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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Manchester City Top WSL After 4-2 Victory Over Arsenal; Chelsea Close In

WSL Weekend Recap: Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and More

Manchester City Triumph Over Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lauren Hemp scored twice as Manchester City came from behind on two occasions to beat Arsenal 4-2 in the Women's Super League on Sunday, keeping the champions top of the table heading into the international break after a fifth straight win from their opening five matches.

Arsenal went ahead through Lisa Baum in the 43rd minute, but City levelled when Hemp forced the ball home from a tight angle in first-half stoppage time.

Alessia Russo put the Gunners back in front four minutes after the break but again City came back, Kerstin Casparij equalising in the 63rd minute before Hemp put them in front for the first time nine minutes later. 

Striker Bunny Shaw sealed the three points in the 84th minute with her fifth goal of the season to condemn Arsenal, who are without a win since the opening day of the season, to their second straight defeat after losing 1-0 away to Chelsea last week. 

The loss leaves Arsenal in 10th spot on five points from five games after a dismal start to the campaign. 

Chelsea Close the Gap

Earlier in the afternoon, Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea thumped West Ham United 3-0 to put them into second place, two points behind City. They took the lead thanks to a Melvine Malard strike and added two late goals through Keira Walsh and Maika Hamano.

London City Lionesses Impress

London City Lionesses showed that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the title race, Alexia Putellas scoring twice in the first half of a 6-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur, who were left shell-shocked by the pressing of the visitors.

Spurs had only conceded two goals in the first four outings, but they were hit for six as London City notched their third successive win in impressive fashion to move to third place on 12 points. 

Charlton Athletic Struggles Continue

Charlton Athletic, who are still searching for their first point since being promoted, remain bottom of the 14-team table after a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion, with Kiko Seike scoring twice for the Seagulls. 

Everton and Liverpool: Merseyside Update

Everton's Strong Start

Everton's strong start to the season continued with a 2-1 win over Birmingham City that lifts them to fifth spot in the table on nine points, two ahead of cross-town rivals Liverpool, who lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Saturday. 

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City remain 100% in WSL after five games, strengthening their position at the summit as the season pauses for internationals (theguardian.com).
  • Lauren Hemp’s brace—including an equaliser just before half‑time—was pivotal; she recently notched her 100th WSL goal involvement milestone, underlining her all‑round impact (theanalyst.com).
  • Arsenal’s struggles deepen: without a win since the opening weekend and now last in form, they sit well adrift in the table, facing mounting pressure on head coach Renée Slegers (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Manchester City beat Arsenal in the Women's Super League?
Manchester City came from behind twice to defeat Arsenal 4-2, with Lauren Hemp scoring twice and Bunny Shaw sealing the win.
What is Manchester City's position in the WSL after the win?
Manchester City remain top of the Women's Super League table with five consecutive wins.
How did Arsenal perform in the match against Manchester City?
Arsenal led twice but ultimately lost 4-2 to Manchester City, now sitting 10th with five points from five games.
Which other teams won in the latest WSL round?
Chelsea beat West Ham United 3-0, London City Lionesses defeated Tottenham Hotspur 6-1, and Everton won 2-1 over Birmingham City.
Who are the standout players from the Manchester City vs. Arsenal match?
Lauren Hemp scored twice for Manchester City, while Lisa Baum and Alessia Russo netted for Arsenal.

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