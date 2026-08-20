GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling hits six-month high against fading dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Rises to Six-Month High Versus Dollar Amid Treasury Moves

Market Reactions and Economic Factors Influencing Sterling

By Samuel Indyk

Sterling Surges Against the Dollar

LONDON, August 20 (Reuters) - The British pound rose to a six-month high against a stuttering dollar on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Treasury took a surprise measure to arrest a rise in long-term borrowing costs. 

Sterling was up 0.4% against the dollar on Thursday at $1.3661, its highest level since February 16. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers including the pound, was down 0.2% at 98.61. 

U.S. Treasury Actions Impacting Currency Markets

The U.S. Treasury announced it would at least double the size of buybacks of longer-dated Treasury securities, sending the 30-year yield sharply lower after it had risen to its highest since 2007 earlier in the week. 

"A U.S. Treasury actively signalling that it is looking to cap long-term yields is bearish news for the U.S. dollar," said Louis-Vincent Gave, CEO at Gavekal Research. 

"If U.S. long-term yields are indeed now capped, this sudden outperformance should continue since, if nothing else, the U.S. Treasury's move puts investors long the U.S. dollar on notice."

Domestic Economic Conditions Supporting Sterling

Rise in Inflation

Domestic matters have also supported the pound in recent weeks, including still elevated inflation which has investors pricing in higher borrowing costs from the Bank of England. 

Inflation and Labour Market Data

  Annual inflation rose to a four-month high in July, data showed on Wednesday, although labour market data earlier in the week showed signs of a cooling employment picture. 

"It's more of the same in terms of underwhelming growth, slightly uncomfortable inflation and a lacklustre employment market," said Jonathan Pryor, head of private markets & co-head of dealing at Marex FX. 

"A lot of the numbers in the last week have fed into that. I think challenges remain and all that feeds back into the Bank of England and a very difficult balance between keeping an eye on inflation whilst manipulating rates to a point where they can entertain growth."

Tightening Expectations

Money-market traders still expect the BoE to raise borrowing costs once by the end of the year, while a second quarter-point rate rise is fully priced in by April next year. 

Outlook for Sterling Against the Euro

ING global head of markets Chris Turner believes the pound could weaken against the euro ahead, expecting the central bank to keep interest rates on hold this year. 

"We think euro-sterling will go higher towards the end of the year when Bank of England tightening expectations come out of the market," Turner said. 

"But that doesn't look like it's going to happen for the next few weeks anyway so we think euro-sterling hangs around here."

The pound was little changed against the euro on Thursday at 85.78 pence. 

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Treasury announced on August 19, 2026, that it will double its liquidity‑support buyback operations for long‑dated Treasuries—from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation—effective September 9 through November 4, aiming to add liquidity and cap rising long‑term yields, which in turn weighed on the U.S. dollar (krro.com).
  • The British pound strengthened to $1.3661 on August 20, marking its highest level against the dollar since February 16, aided by the dollar’s sudden softness following the Treasury’s action and subdued U.S. long‑term yields (axios.com).
  • In the U.K., inflation pressures remain elevated. CPI inflation stood at approximately 2.6% in June, with market and household expectations still above target. July inflation was estimated around 2.9%, supporting expectations of a BoE rate rise later in the year despite current policy being held steady at Bank Rate of 3.75% (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Money‑market pricing indicates that traders expect one additional Bank of England rate hike by end‑2026, with a second fully priced in by April 2027, underpinning sterling. However, expectations of a BoE hold may weigh on pound‑euro, which was quoted at approximately €0.8578 (£0.8578) on August 20 (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the British pound reach a six-month high against the US dollar?
The pound rose due to surprise US Treasury buybacks aiming to lower long-term yields and ongoing domestic UK inflation, boosting interest rate expectations.
What did the US Treasury announce to impact the dollar?
The US Treasury announced it would at least double the size of buybacks of longer-dated Treasury securities to cap long-term yields.
How has UK inflation affected sterling's performance?
Elevated UK inflation has led to expectations of higher borrowing costs from the Bank of England, supporting the pound.
What are current interest rate expectations for the Bank of England?
Markets expect the Bank of England to raise borrowing costs once more by year's end, with a further rate hike anticipated by April next year.
How is the pound performing against the euro?
The pound was little changed against the euro on Thursday, trading at 85.78 pence.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says

EU not concerned about gas supply or storage filling, Commission says

Image for Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Novonesis expects results from weight-loss drug supplement study in 2027

Image for Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Ocado confirms Denmark's nemlig as latest European partner

Image for German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

German prosecutors file charges in tax fraud case against four former Commerzbank staff

Image for France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

France fines Boohoo €2.3 million over deceptive discounts on website

Image for FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

FTSE 100 falls as JD Sports tumbles on profit warning

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says
Tanker off Yemen boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia, UKMTO says
Image for Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Trump warns of economic consequences for any country that supports Iran
Image for Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Serbia turns to Russia to help fight wildfires
Image for Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Oil hits 3-week high on Middle East supply concerns amid war impasse
Image for UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
UK factory orders show best performance since November 2024, CBI survey shows
Image for German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
German economy hampered by depleted rivers, Bundesbank says
Image for Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Ukraine hits Russia's TANECO oil refinery, oil terminal, military says
Image for Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Exclusive-Fidelity International plans to pull out of wholly owned China fund unit, sources say
Image for Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Frustrated Moscow drivers face long queues to refill as fuel shortages return
Image for Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Monte dei Paschi CEO to unveil strategy to fend off Intesa's €36 billion bid
Image for Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Bond relief ebbs, stocks fall as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts
Image for Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
Dollar falls to three-month low as Treasury moves to soothe bond jitters
View All Finance Posts