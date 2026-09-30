GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

FTSE 100 Gains on Robust UK GDP Yet Heads for Biggest Monthly Loss Since March

Market Performance and Economic Highlights

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as investors assessed stronger-than-expected GDP data, and was on course for a monthly loss as persistent inflation concerns and rising bond yields dampened sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.26% to 10,664.93 points by 1018 GMT, headed for its biggest monthly loss since March and its seventh consecutive quarterly gain.

The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.74% but was set to dip for the month.

UK Economic Growth and Sector Impact

GDP Data and Economic Resilience

• Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the second quarter, with output expanding by 0.5% in the April-to-June period, the Office for National Statistics said

• The data showed unexpected resilience in the face of geopolitical upheaval and a global bond market crisis

Sector Performance

Cyclical Stocks and Utilities

• The positive data helped cyclical stocks, with banks being the biggest boost to the index

• The utilities sector rose 2.7% a day after UK PM Andy Burnham made a series of policy announcements for the sector

• Electricity firms National Grid and SSE added about 3% each, while water companies United Utilities and Severn Trent climbed about 2.3% each

Energy and Other Stocks

• Energy stocks dropped around 1%, limiting gains

• Greggs advanced 7.4% after the fast-food chain raised its annual profit outlook as underlying sales growth accelerated in the third quarter

Monetary Policy and Market Outlook

Bank of England and Interest Rates

• Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor said it was unclear that it would be practical for the BoE to do a single rate hike to tame inflation without fuelling unwarranted market speculation of further increases

• Traders are pricing at least one 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoE this year, according to data compiled by LSEG

Global Market Watch

• Across the Atlantic, US personal consumption expenditures figures will be under scrutiny as investors look for clues to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • UK GDP growth in Q2 revised up to 0.5%, beating expectations and providing a boost to markets (bluewaterhealthyliving.com).
  • Despite the rise, persistent inflation and rising bond yields weighed on sentiment, leaving FTSE 100 headed for its largest monthly drop since March (chartrow.com).
  • Bank of England’s Alan Taylor raised doubts over a one-off rate hike, and markets price in at least one 25bps hike by year-end (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
The FTSE 100 rose due to stronger-than-expected UK GDP data showing economic resilience.
What factors limited the FTSE 100's gains?
Persistent inflation concerns, rising bond yields, and a drop in energy stocks limited the gains.
How did the UK utilities sector perform?
The utilities sector rose 2.7% following policy announcements from the UK Prime Minister.
What are investors expecting from the Bank of England?
Investors are pricing in at least one 25-basis-point rate hike by the Bank of England this year.
Which stock saw significant gains and why?
Greggs advanced 7.4% after raising its annual profit outlook due to accelerated sales growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

Image for Factbox-Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister leads in poll ahead of Saturday election

Factbox-Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister leads in poll ahead of Saturday election

Image for Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats

Image for China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit

China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit

Image for Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

Image for Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October

Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Image for Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Image for Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni
Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni
Image for Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Image for Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Image for Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Image for Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Image for German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
Image for Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says
Image for European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance
European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance
Image for Bonds set for bruising September, but stocks remain resilient
Bonds set for bruising September, but stocks remain resilient
View All Finance Posts