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German union threatens retaliation as Volkswagen plans termination of wage agreements - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German union threatens retaliation as Volkswagen plans termination of wage agreements

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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German Union IG Metall Threatens Action as Volkswagen Ends Wage Agreements

Escalating Dispute Between IG Metall and Volkswagen Over Wage Agreements

By Rachel More

Union's Response to Volkswagen's Announcement

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Germany's top industrial union IG Metall threatened an escalation in its dispute with Volkswagen over German job cuts on Wednesday, after the carmaker said it plans to terminate a number of wage agreements, according to a union statement.

"IG Metall and the works council have announced their opposition. A heated confrontation is looming at the turn of the year," the statement said.

Labour Talks and Potential Strikes

Labour representatives are holding talks with management in Hanover over the biggest overhaul in the German auto group's history. Strikes are possible from January 1.

A company spokesperson declined to immediately comment on the statement. Both Volkswagen and IG Metall are expected to give statements after the talks.

Industry Context and Competitive Pressures

Chinese Rivals and Market Impact

CHINESE RIVALS 

The brewing fight comes as Chinese rivals sharpen their focus on the European market, piling pressure on costly German manufacturing sites, with Mercedes-Benz also threatening two plant closures. 

Implications for Collective Bargaining Agreements

Volkswagen could terminate parts of VW's system of collective bargaining agreements, including an umbrella wage agreement covering some 100,000 workers at its main German plants, although a landmark 2024 deal is not up for debate, according to sources involved in the talks.

This could force renegotiation of certain labour standards as Volkswagen aims to drastically reduce costs.

Restructuring and Labour Standards

The move marks an escalation in Volkswagen's row with labour representatives over the most radical restructuring in the group's history, including tens of thousands more layoffs and the closure of up to four German production sites.

Despite clinching a breakthrough in early September with the supervisory board's blessing, Group CEO Oliver Blume now faces union anger over how he plans to push through the cuts.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Previous Labour Agreements and Current Threats

Volkswagen last cancelled parts of its collective bargaining framework with the union in September 2024, triggering a wave of strikes that culminated in a landmark labour deal for 35,000 job cuts in return for guarantees.

That deal is now under threat from the planned ramp-up of redundancies and production cuts, according to labour representatives, who hauled Volkswagen management in for talks on the issue on Wednesday, calling on them to stick by their commitments.

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal and Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • IG Metall warns of escalation and possible strikes from January 1 following VW’s move to terminate key wage agreements.
  • Volkswagen is pursuing its largest restructuring ever: up to 100,000 job cuts, four German plant closures, and termination of umbrella collective bargaining agreements.
  • The aggressive restructuring reflects mounting pressure from Chinese rivals, high costs, and weak European demand; the German government and works councils are pushing back.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is IG Metall threatening escalation against Volkswagen?
IG Metall is opposing Volkswagen's plans to terminate wage agreements that could result in large-scale job cuts and is threatening possible strikes.
What changes is Volkswagen planning for its workforce in Germany?
Volkswagen plans to terminate certain wage agreements and renegotiate labour standards in an effort to reduce costs, which may result in tens of thousands of layoffs.
How could the ongoing dispute affect German Volkswagen workers?
German Volkswagen workers could face strikes, job losses, and changes to collective bargaining as the company seeks major restructuring.
What triggered the current conflict between Volkswagen and IG Metall?
The conflict was triggered by Volkswagen's announcement to end parts of its collective wage agreements, leading to union opposition and calls for management talks.
Are other German automakers facing similar issues?
Yes, companies like Mercedes-Benz are also considering plant closures due to increased competition and cost pressures.

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