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Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Israel-Bound Flight Diverted to Saudi Arabia After Pilots' In-Flight Brawl

Emergency Diversion and Incident Details

By Alexander Cornwell and Rami Amichay

Flight Path and Emergency Signals

JERUSALEM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A flight bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates diverted to Saudi Arabia after transmitting emergency signals following a fight between the pilots, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv diverted over Jordanian airspace towards Saudi Arabia, transmitting a general emergency signal and then another emergency signal that indicated possible unlawful interference several minutes later, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

The Boeing 737 plane, which Israeli media said had around 150 Israeli passengers on board, then again transmitted the initial general emergency signal before later landing at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, the website said.

Sudden Descent and Security Response

The aircraft's data appeared to show that it had suddenly and rapidly descended by nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before the first emergency signal, Flightradar24 said.

The emergency signals triggered a major security response in Israel, which has no official diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, where the plane landed. The incident highlighted the potential risks on a route that has become popular among Israeli nationals since the UAE and Israel normalized ties 6 years ago.

Official Statements and Passenger Accounts

Government and Airline Responses

Doron Spielman, a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister's office, told Reuters the incident was not believed to have been a hijacking, describing it as a "different incident".

An airline spokesperson said the flydubai flight experienced an "incident" en route to Tel Aviv and diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely. All passengers were safe and accounted for, the spokesperson said, without providing any further details.

Pilots' Altercation

An Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters the pilots had transmitted the emergency signals after getting into a physical altercation with each other.

It was not immediately clear if either pilot had intentionally transmitted the signals.

Passenger Testimonies and Media Reports

Yasmin Abu Kasis said her daughter Miriam, who was among the passengers on the flight, had told her that she had heard screaming and that a man holding a knife had forced one of the pilots onto the floor, and that there was blood everywhere.

Israeli media published a photo purportedly taken from inside the plane, which appeared to show a passenger's blood-soaked shirt. Reuters could not immediately verify the image.

Aftermath and Repatriation Efforts

In a statement, the Israeli prime minister's office said the situation was "under control" and that all measures were being taken to bring the Israeli passengers back to Israel.

Background and Previous Incidents

Flight Route and Airspace Usage

Flydubai operates daily return flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, a route that is popular among Israeli nationals. The flight path normally uses airspace over Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Past Emergency Landings

It is not the first time a flight between Israel and the UAE has landed in Saudi Arabia. A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Riyadh in September 2025 due to a medical incident, Israeli media reported at the time.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Alexander Cornwell, Rami Amichay, Federico Maccioni, Lina Obeid; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • The Boeing 737 MAX 8 (reg. A6‑FKF) squawked 7700 (general emergency), then 7500 (possible hijack/interference), before reverting and diverting to Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia (themedialine.org).
  • Israeli security forces, including fighter jets, were scrambled, and Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting; authorities later assessed the episode stemmed from a violent cockpit altercation—not a hijacking (elpais.com).
  • About 150–180 passengers (mostly Israeli nationals) were on board; all were confirmed safe. The incident underscores risks along the increasingly popular UAE–Israel route via Saudi and Jordanian airspace (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia?
The flight was diverted due to an in-flight altercation between the pilots, which led to emergency signals being transmitted.
Were there any injuries during the diverted flight?
Reports indicate a physical altercation occurred, with a passenger mentioning seeing blood, but all passengers were reported safe.
How did Israeli authorities respond to the incident?
The emergency signals triggered a major security response in Israel, though the incident was determined not to be a hijacking.
Is Saudi Arabia a common diversion location for Israel-UAE flights?
While unusual, there has been at least one prior case of an Israel-bound flight landing in Saudi Arabia due to an emergency.
What was the route and airline involved in the incident?
The incident involved flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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