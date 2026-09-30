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Finance

UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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UK Competition Watchdog Flags Concerns Over Brink's NCR Atleos $6.6B Deal

Overview of the Brink's and NCR Atleos Acquisition

Competition Concerns Raised by the CMA

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday said cash management firm Brink's Co's $6.6 billion acquisition of ATM provider NCR Atleos could weaken competition in the UK market.

Next Steps and Regulatory Process

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave the parties until October 7 to offer undertakings to address the concerns, failing which it would refer the proposed merger to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA launched its merger inquiry on August 26, 2026 and may refer the deal to a Phase 2 investigation if no satisfactory undertakings are offered by October 7 (gov.uk).
  • Brink’s agreed in February 2026 to acquire NCR Atleos in a transaction valued at approximately $6.6 billion, combining cash and stock consideration, plus assumption of debt (investor.ncratleos.com).
  • The deal aims to create a leading fintech infrastructure company, delivering cost synergies (~$200 million run‐rate), EPS accretion, and expanded ATM services and software offerings (investor.ncratleos.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Brink's acquisition of NCR Atleos?
Brink's acquisition of NCR Atleos is valued at $6.6 billion.
Which authority is investigating the Brink's NCR Atleos deal in the UK?
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating the deal.
What concerns did the CMA raise about the Brink's NCR Atleos deal?
The CMA raised concerns that the acquisition could weaken competition in the UK market.
What is the deadline for Brink's and NCR Atleos to address the CMA's concerns?
The deadline to offer undertakings is October 7.
What could happen if the CMA's concerns are not addressed?
The merger could be referred to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

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