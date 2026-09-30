GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling at strongest in over a month versus euro after GDP revision reinforces BoE hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling at strongest in over a month versus euro after GDP revision reinforces BoE hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Surges to 6-Week High Against Euro Following Positive UK GDP Data

Market Reactions to UK Economic Growth and Central Bank Policy

By Johann M Cherian

Sterling's Performance Against Major Currencies

20 Sept (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 6-week high versus the euro on Wednesday after data showed the UK economy grew faster than previously expected in the second quarter, cementing expectations for an interest rate hike by the Bank of England by the end of this year.

The pound edged up 0.4% to a one-week high of $1.3292, recovering from a three-month low it hit in the previous session. Against the euro it was at its highest since mid-August, with the euro down nearly 0.3% at 85.43 pence.

UK GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations

Economic output expanded by 0.5% in the April-to-June period, a touch higher than the initial estimate of 0.4%. Economists polled by Reuters anticipated no change from the previous estimate.        

Bank of England Rate Hike Expectations

Traders are pricing in around 33 basis points of monetary tightening from the BoE by year-end and more than 100 basis points by the end of 2027, LSEG-compiled data showed, although analysts broadly expect much more limited action.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

"You can see here very clearly a market that is overly hawkish. If we get a resolution by (November), the BoE may decide to stay on hold, but if it doesn't happen, then they'll be pushed to hike because the ECB has hiked, the Fed has hiked, the BOJ has hiked and they may feel a bit of pressure to do it," said Nicolas Trindade, a senior fixed income portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Influence of Global Central Banks and Dollar Strength

Also helping the pound gain on the dollar were comments from prominent US Federal Reserve policymaker John Williams, who said there was "no need for urgency" in raising rates. This prompted markets to lean in favour of a rate hike in December over October, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

Dollar strength has weighed on the pound this month and wiped out gains for the quarter. Sterling is set for its biggest monthly loss in nearly a year and is set for a flat end to the third quarter.

Sterling vs Euro: Relative Central Bank Policies

However, against the euro it was set for small gains on both the monthly and quarterly basis, primarily driven by euro weakness as investors priced in relatively dovish European Central Bank policy versus the BoE. The former is expected to hike rates by roughly 90 bps by year-end, LSEG data showed.

Political Developments and Future Outlook

UK markets are also heading towards a pivotal month where Prime Minister Andy Burnham's new government will unveil a budget.

On Tuesday, Burnham said the country should consider options for its future relationship with the European Union, including ultimately rejoining the bloc. Britain is still grappling with the economic and political consequences of the vote to leave the EU a decade ago.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • UK Q2 GDP was revised up to 0.5% from 0.4%, exceeding expectations and underscoring economic resilience despite external shocks (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Sterling hit a six-week high against the euro and gained versus the dollar as markets priced in increased likelihood of BoE rate hikes before year‑end (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Market pricing reflects significant tightening expectations, with around 33 bps of BoE hikes by year‑end and more than 100 bps by end‑2027, although analysts caution this may be excessive (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling strengthen against the euro in September?
Sterling rose versus the euro after UK GDP for Q2 was revised upward, strengthening expectations that the Bank of England may hike interest rates.
What was the revised UK GDP growth for the second quarter?
UK GDP expanded by 0.5% in the April-to-June period, revised up from an initial estimate of 0.4%.
Are interest rate hikes expected from the Bank of England?
Traders anticipate more monetary tightening from the Bank of England, with markets pricing in 33 basis points of hikes by year-end.
How did the pound perform against the US dollar?
The pound also edged higher against the US dollar after comments by US Fed officials, but remains down for the month overall.
What upcoming events could affect UK markets?
The UK is heading towards a pivotal month when the new government will unveil its budget and consider future EU relations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

Fincantieri shipyard accident kills worker, critically injures another

Image for Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge

Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge

Image for Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining

Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining

Image for FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

FTSE 100 climbs on stronger UK GDP, on track for worst month since March

Image for Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike

Image for Factbox-Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister leads in poll ahead of Saturday election

Factbox-Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister leads in poll ahead of Saturday election

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit
China Evergrande enters exclusivity agreement for potential sell-down of stake in property services unit
Image for Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney
Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney
Image for Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Greece extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Image for Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Russia strikes energy facilities in Kyiv and nearby areas in prelude to winter assault
Image for Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Britain's energy price cap to rise 16% in January, Cornwall Insight says
Image for Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni
Italian inflation surges above 4%, in headache for PM Meloni
Image for Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Ukraine farm union warns oilseed export priority would hit grain farmers
Image for Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Image for Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic
Image for Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise
Image for German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
German unemployment and state inflation rise in September
Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
View All Finance Posts