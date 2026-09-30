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Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq: Iran Urges US Policy Shift Amid Regional Tensions

US Withdrawal, Iranian Response, and Regional Mediation Efforts

Background and Political Context

By Ahmed Rasheed and Kanishka Singh

BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps urged Americans to vote out US President Donald Trump's allies in Congress as US forces were due to withdraw from their remaining bases in neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday in a departure celebrated by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Qatar continued to promote its shuttle diplomacy aimed at ending the seven-month-old war between Iran and the United States. Trump once again predicted a swift surrender for Iran.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Letter

The 26-page letter by the Guards, published on Tuesday, urges Americans to use their political power to remove current leaders from office and reject US support for Israel and military intervention abroad.

While the missive was unlikely to sway US voters who may not even see the text published by Iranian media, it identifies issues that US political analysts say are working against Trump and the Republican Party ahead of November 3 congressional elections, when the opposition Democrats could retake control of one or both legislative chambers, potentially impeding Trump's political agenda.

"Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state," the letter said. "Make sure your politicians understand that the world has changed." 

US Domestic and Foreign Policy Implications

Trump campaigned in 2024 pledging to avoid new wars, end existing conflicts and bring down inflation, but the war with Iran, which Trump launched alongside Israel, has contributed to higher global fuel prices and spread in the Middle East.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published September 21 found just 17% of respondents approved Trump's handling of the cost of living - the top issue Americans say will determine how they vote in November. Only 34% approved of the strikes on Iran. 

Trump, who broke with Republican orthodoxy in 2016 when he called the US invasion of Iraq a major mistake, allowed the final withdrawal from Iraq on Wednesday, which was agreed in 2024 by former President Joe Biden.

The withdrawal comes 23 years after US-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein, then triggered upheaval that culminated with the rise of Islamic State.

Regional Dynamics and Mediation

Qatari Mediation

QATARI MEDIATION

The US war in Iran has drawn in Iranian allies in the region, including the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq, which Riyadh blamed for the September 10 attack that knocked the East-West Pipeline in Saudi Arabia offline.

Iran, which says its ultimate aim is to force American forces to leave the entire Middle East, casts the US withdrawal from Iraq as a triumph for its "axis of resistance" of allied armed groups across the region.

The US and Iran have not found an off-ramp from the war despite rounds of talks and several ceasefires.

Diplomatic Efforts and Ceasefire Attempts

Negotiations appeared to intensify during last week's UN General Assembly meeting in New York, but have so far not yielded any agreement to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas passed before the war started in February. 

Qatar has again emerged as would-be peacemaker after previously playing a supporting role in producing a June memorandum of understanding that led to a brief ceasefire. US and Iranian officials spoke separately with Qatari mediators on Monday, but it was unclear if exchanges took place on Tuesday.

"We are exchanging messages between the parties, and we're working towards establishing a common ground in order to get into a deal that would save all of us from the repercussions of the conflict," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told reporters.

Ongoing Conflict and Economic Impact

Trump meanwhile repeated his position that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and that the war would be over soon. 

The conflict has degraded Iran's conventional forces and damaged its already ailing economy, but Tehran has fought back with missile and drone strikes on US allies in the Gulf and by restricting oil tanker traffic in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed up world energy prices.

"I don't know if they are going to give up yet but they'll give up," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"They are doing very poorly," he added.

Peace Proposals and Nuclear Concerns

Iranian Peace Proposal at the United Nations

At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Iran floated a peace proposal that would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the strait and a pause in fighting.

Trump on Saturday rejected the plan although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that Washington had not officially relayed a US rejection through mediators.

Nuclear Capabilities and Treaty Positions

Trump has cited weakening Iran's nuclear capabilities as one of his war objectives, along with ending its ability to attack its neighbours and creating conditions for Iranians to topple their leadership.

Iran, which does not have nuclear weapons, denies seeking them. The US is nuclear-armed. Tehran says it has the right to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes as a party to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

(Reorting by Ahmed Rasheed and Muayad Hameed in Baghdad, Kanishka Singh in Washington, and Menna AlaaElDin in Cairo; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • The IRGC’s 26‑page letter encouraged U.S. voters to reject Trump allies and interventionist policies, though its direct influence is limited.
  • Trump’s approval hit a career‑low 32% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll (Sept 17‑20), with just 17% approving his handling of the cost of living—a key voter concern ahead of Nov 3 midterms.
  • Qatar remains active in shuttle diplomacy, facilitating back‑channel talks between the U.S. and Iran despite no breakthrough yet on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the US troop withdrawal from Iraq?
The withdrawal was agreed upon in 2024 and comes as part of ongoing efforts to end US military involvement and respond to regional pressures.
How has Iran responded to the US troops leaving Iraq?
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps celebrated the withdrawal and urged Americans to vote out Trump's allies, viewing it as a victory for their regional influence.
What role is Qatar playing in the Iran-US conflict?
Qatar is engaging in shuttle diplomacy and mediation between Iran and the United States, aiming to facilitate dialogue and prevent further escalation.
How has the conflict affected global oil prices?
The ongoing war and tensions in the region have pushed up global fuel prices and restricted oil tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

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