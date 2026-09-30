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Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine struggling to cover funding gap as war costs surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Ukraine Faces Surge in War Costs and $27 Billion Funding Gap for 2026

Ukraine’s War Expenditures and Funding Challenges

By Olena Harmash

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's total war costs will reach $155 billion this year and the government is struggling to close a $27 billion funding gap to ensure it can still conduct combat operations at the start of 2027, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said on Wednesday.

Government Strategies to Address the Funding Gap

Koretskyi said the government planned to cover $7 billion of the gap by postponing expenditure, reallocating money from other parts of the budget and cutting some costs, and was in talks with partners on how to cover the remaining $20 billion.

First Official Estimate of Annual War Costs

It is the first time Kyiv has released an estimate of its annual war costs, meaning there is no comparable figure for 2025, but officials have said that the cost of the conflict has risen as the use of missile and drone technology has increased.

Breakdown of the $155 Billion Figure

The $155 billion figure covers both domestic state spending and off-budget military aid from Ukraine's Western allies, including air defence missiles, ammunition and aircraft delivered as hardware rather than cash.

Importance of Closing the 2026 Military Funding Gap

Koretskyi said it was critical that Ukraine plugged the $27 billion gap in its 2026 military spending, as this would help to cover defence orders for the start of next year.

Impact on Ukraine’s Combat Operations

"Our ability to conduct active combat operations, including in the first quarter of 2027, depends on this funding. This applies to our long-range capabilities and our ability to take the war back to where it came from," Koretskyi said.

"This is a critical need that must be met."

The Battle of Financial Endurance

Escalating Costs and Reliance on Western Support

BATTLE OF FINANCIAL ENDURANCE

With the war in its fifth year and costs of the war soaring, the conflict has partly morphed into an exhausting battle of financial endurance.

Ukraine's total budget revenues are targeted at about $70 billion this year and they are fully channeled for defence needs. The country depends on the military and financial support from its Western allies to be able to stay in the fight.

Comparison with Russia’s Defence Spending

Russia plans to spend 17.1 trillion roubles ($202.58 billion) on defence in 2027, around 27% more than the 13.5 trillion roubles originally budgeted, and the highest figure since the start of its invasion in February 2022.

Future Military Spending and Aid Risks

Ukraine is still finalizing its military spending plans for next year.

In 2026, Kyiv has struggled to receive foreign aid and financial support on time and in full due to delays with implementation of reforms, corruption scandals and squabbles between government and parliament over unpopular legislation.

Conditionality of Foreign Aid

Koretskyi said that $29.5 billion in foreign aid was at risk if Kyiv fails to meet its reform commitments with the IMF and the EU.

"The government is working as quickly as possible to fulfil all its obligations by 15 October," Koretskyi said. "This is critically important. It must be done as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s total war expenditure for 2026, including domestic and in‑kind Western aid, is projected at $155 billion—its first released annual estimate.
  • A funding gap of $27 billion threatens Ukraine’s ability to sustain combat operations into Q1 2027; Kyiv aims to cover $7 billion via budget adjustments and is negotiating for the remaining $20 billion.
  • Russia is ramping up its military budget—planning $202–203 billion in defence spending for 2027, a ~27 % increase—intensifying the financial pressure on Ukraine and its allies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ukraine's estimated total war cost for this year?
Ukraine's total war costs are estimated to reach $155 billion this year, including both domestic spending and off-budget military aid from Western allies.
How much funding gap does Ukraine face for its 2026 military spending?
Ukraine is struggling to close a $27 billion funding gap in its 2026 military budget to ensure combat capabilities into 2027.
How does Ukraine plan to cover the funding gap?
The government plans to cover $7 billion by postponing expenditure, reallocating budget funds, and cutting costs, while seeking $20 billion from international partners.
Why is timely foreign aid critical for Ukraine?
Timely foreign aid is crucial, as $29.5 billion in support is at risk if Ukraine fails to meet reform commitments required by the IMF and EU.
How dependent is Ukraine on its Western allies for military funding?
Ukraine relies heavily on Western allies for military and financial aid to sustain its defense needs, channeling all state revenues toward defense.

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