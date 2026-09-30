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Finance

Energy developer Rezolv secures €561 million loan for EU's largest solar park in Romania

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking renewable energy Investments

Rezolv Energy Secures €561M Loan for EU’s Largest Solar Park in Romania

Major Green Loan Secured for Dama Solar Project

Consortium and Investment Details

BUCHAREST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Renewable energy developer Rezolv Energy, backed by British sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, said on Wednesday it secured a €561 million ($637 million) green loan from a 14-lender consortium to build the EU’s largest onshore solar park in Romania.

Anchor Investment and Guarantee

• The loan is underpinned by an anchor investment by the European Investment Bank, benefiting from an Invest EU guarantee.

Key Lenders Involved

• The consortium brings together commercial banks including Erste Group, UniCredit, Societe Generale and Raiffeisen Bank, as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

Dama Solar Project Overview

• Rezolv said the loan will help fund building works on its Dama Solar project in the western Romanian county of Arad, which will be one of Europe's largest solar developments and the biggest in the European Union when it is completed in 2028.

Government Support and Contracts

• Dama Solar was also awarded two Contracts for Difference (CfDs) by the Romanian government last year. The grants are part of a low-carbon energy-support scheme paid for with EU funds, based on CfD, which set the power price at an agreed level for 15 years.

Rezolv Energy’s Renewable Portfolio

Regional Asset Overview

• Rezolv Energy has a 2.3 GW portfolio that spans solar and wind assets in Romania and Bulgaria that are operating, under construction or in late-stage financing.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • The €561 million green loan, underpinned by the European Investment Bank and benefiting from an InvestEU guarantee, strengthens Dama Solar’s financing foundation.
  • Dama Solar will have around 1–1.3 GW installed capacity, making it the largest solar project in Romania and Europe upon completion, capable of powering hundreds of thousands of households and enhancing biodiversity with an 82‑hectare nature reserve.
  • Rezolv Energy’s broader 2.3 GW portfolio—spanning solar and wind across Romania and Bulgaria—highlights its growing role in advancing Central and Southeastern Europe’s green energy transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Rezolv Energy secure for the solar park?
Rezolv Energy secured a €561 million green loan from a 14-lender consortium.
Where will the EU's largest solar park be constructed?
The solar park, Dama Solar, will be built in Arad county, western Romania.
Which key financial institutions are involved in financing the project?
The consortium includes Erste Group, UniCredit, Societe Generale, Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD, IFC, BSTDB, and is anchored by the European Investment Bank.
When is the Dama Solar project expected to be completed?
The Dama Solar project is expected to be completed in 2028.
What support did Dama Solar receive from the Romanian government?
Dama Solar was awarded two Contracts for Difference (CfDs) as part of an EU-supported low-carbon energy scheme.

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