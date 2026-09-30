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Prince Harry's children targeted by 'European paparazzi' while at school in England - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry's children targeted by 'European paparazzi' while at school in England

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Prince Harry's Children Face Paparazzi Intrusion at English School

Paparazzi Intrusion Raises Security and Privacy Concerns for Royal Family

Incident Details and Family's Response

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Prince Harry's children have been stalked by "certain European paparazzi" while at school in the English countryside, his spokesperson said on Wednesday, describing their conduct as an "extraordinarily reckless" intrusion into the family's privacy.

The incident was the latest security issue for Harry, the younger son of King Charles, following his relocation to Britain from California with his American wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, last month. 

Efforts to Protect Privacy

The family have sought to keep the location of their new home and the children's school private. The children have already changed schools after heavy traffic on the route to the original location caused concerns for their security team.

Paparazzi Behavior at School

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said photographers had walked the perimeter of the new school before stopping to look in the grounds and monitor the children there.

"The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless," the spokesperson said in a statement.    

Media Respect and Ongoing Challenges

While the British press have been broadly respectful of the family's privacy since they moved back, the couple's spokesperson said "certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school". 

Historical Context: Diana's Tragedy and Harry's Vigilance

Harry, 42, has long blamed the press for the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed when the car she was in crashed as the driver sped away from chasing paparazzi. He is fiercely protective of his family's privacy, comparing press treatment of Meghan to that suffered by his mother.

Security Measures and Royal Precedents

The couple, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and became private citizens, have their own security team but want the British government to provide their family with automatic police protection, as is the case for other senior members of the royal family.     

Prince William's Experience

Harry's brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, has had similar experiences with European paparazzi and has in the past won privacy cases against French magazines for publishing photographs of his family while not on official duties. 

Family Estrangement and Public Criticism

The brothers, who were once close, have been estranged since Harry stepped down and published a book detailing the breakdown of the relationship and gave several interviews which criticised the royal family. 

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Photographers reportedly walked the perimeter of the children’s new school, peering into the grounds in what the family’s spokesperson condemned as “extraordinarily reckless” behavior.
  • The Sussexes had already moved their children to a new school days into the term due to heavy traffic on the original school run, which raised security concerns over convoying and predictable routes.
  • Prince William has previously won high-profile privacy cases in France—such as against Paris Match—to protect his family from intrusive paparazzi while off-duty.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Prince Harry's children targeted by paparazzi?
Prince Harry's children were targeted by certain European paparazzi while at school in England, leading to concerns over privacy and security.
What measures have Prince Harry and Meghan taken to protect their children?
They have kept the location of their new home and children's school private and have their own security team.
Have British media respected the family's privacy?
The British press have been broadly respectful of the family's privacy since their return to England, but some European paparazzi have not.
Have similar incidents happened to other royal family members?
Prince William has also experienced paparazzi intrusion and has previously won privacy cases against French magazines.
Why do Harry and Meghan want police protection?
They seek automatic police protection for their family, similar to other senior royals, due to ongoing privacy and security concerns.

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