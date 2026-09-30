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Finance

Soccer-Bordeaux sold to US-based fund for one euro ahead of fresh sixth-tier start

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Bordeaux Football Club Sold to US Park Bench Fund Amid Debt Crisis and Relegation

Club Sale, Debt Assumption, and Future Prospects

Details of the Sale

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bordeaux announced on Wednesday that US-based investment fund Park Bench had purchased the club for €1 ($1.14).

The deal will see owner Gerard Lopez exit the club after a five-year spell that has seen the 2008-09 Ligue 1 winners descend from the top tier of French football to the sixth, where they will now attempt to start their season.

Terms and Significance of the Deal

"This operation (sale) is concluded for a symbolic euro with the assumption of debts," said a statement from Bordeaux, which called it "a major step for the future" of the club.

The debts Park Bench will assume are close to €18 million, said French media outlet Ici.

About Park Bench Fund

Park Bench is a data analytics and software company with an investment portfolio. It is owned by American Evan Sofer and Briton James Bord.

Other Football Investments

The fund already holds shares in Spanish second-division outfit Cordoba and is the majority shareholder in Scottish Championship (second-tier) club Dunfermline Athletic.

Bordeaux’s Financial Troubles and Relegation

Bordeaux have twice been placed into administration since 2021 and as a result of relegations enforced by the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG), have spent the last two seasons playing in the Championnat National 1 (fourth tier).

This year Bordeaux have faced more financial issues which led the DNCG, which oversees the accounts of professional clubs in France, to relegate them to Regional 1 (sixth tier).

Approval Process for the Sale

The Regional Management Control Commission of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Football League must now approve the sale and the club's budget for 2026-27 for Bordeaux to play in Regional 1.

The Bordeaux Commercial Court must also approve the plan so Bordeaux can avoid liquidation.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8809 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ruairidh Barlow; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Bordeaux changed hands for just €1, with Park Bench taking on nearly €18 million in liabilities as part of the deal (morning-foot.com).
  • The takeover includes vital short‑term funding: €10.6 million in escrow and additional advances to support salaries and operations, helping prevent liquidation (justice.pappers.fr).
  • Park Bench, a US analytics‑driven investment fund with existing football stakes, has already paid July salaries and committed further operational support, signaling long‑term ambitions for club revival (lequipe.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who bought Bordeaux football club in 2024?
US-based investment fund Park Bench purchased Bordeaux football club for €1.
What debts did Park Bench assume in the Bordeaux deal?
Park Bench assumed approximately €18 million in debts as part of the acquisition.
Why was Bordeaux relegated to the sixth tier?
Bordeaux faced relegation to the sixth tier due to financial problems and decisions by the DNCG, the French football financial watchdog.
What needs to happen before Bordeaux can play in Regional 1?
The Regional Management Control Commission and the Bordeaux Commercial Court must approve the sale and the club’s budget.
Who owns Park Bench, the fund that bought Bordeaux?
Park Bench is owned by American Evan Sofer and Briton James Bord.

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