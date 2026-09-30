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Finance

Russian air strikes kill one, injure five in and around Kyiv, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Russian Air Strikes Kill Child, Injure Five in Kyiv and Surrounding Region

Details of the Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv

Casualties and Injuries Reported

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes killed a child and injured another five people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region early on Wednesday, officials said.

Impact on Infrastructure and Property

Fires and Damage in Kyiv

Fires broke out, affecting private houses along with a store and a warehouse in Kyiv and leaving two people injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. A Reuters witness heard explosions in the city.

Damage in the Surrounding Region

Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv regional governor, writing on Telegram, said that a Russian missile and a drone strike killed a child and injured three more people in the area, also damaging infrastructure facilities, houses, warehouses and cars.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • A child was killed and five others were injured in Kyiv and its surrounding region due to Russian missile and drone strikes early on September 30, 2026, as confirmed by city and regional officials.
  • The strikes sparked multiple fires, impacting private homes, a store, and a warehouse in Kyiv, underscoring continued threats to civilian infrastructure. (apnews.com)
  • This strikes continue a pattern of frequent Russian air assaults—both missile and drone—on Kyiv, which in recent weeks have caused civilian casualties and widespread disruption, highlighting Ukraine’s urgent need for enhanced air defenses. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv during the Russian air strikes?
Russian air strikes killed a child and injured five people in and around Kyiv, damaging homes, a store, and a warehouse.
How many casualties were reported in the Kyiv region due to the attacks?
Officials confirmed one child was killed and five people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes.
Which infrastructure was damaged in the Kyiv attacks?
Infrastructure facilities, houses, warehouses, and cars in Kyiv and the surrounding region were damaged.
Who reported the events of the Russian attacks in Kyiv?
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko provided official statements via Telegram.

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