Aegon Raises Share Buyback Plan to 350 Million Euros on Strong Performance
Aegon's Enhanced Share Buyback and Financial Performance
Share Buyback Plan Increased
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Life insurer and asset manager Aegon on Thursday raised its share buyback plan for the second half of the year after first-half capital generation beat market expectations.
Details of the Buyback
The Dutch life insurer and asset manager said it would buy back shares worth 350 million euros ($409 million) in the second half of the year, up from the 200 million euros previously announced.
Strong Capital Generation
First-Half Results Surpass Expectations
Operating capital generation after expenses was 416 million euros in the first half, above the 376 million euros forecast by analysts polled by the company.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8565 euros)
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Matt Scuffham)