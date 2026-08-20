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Aegon raises share buyback plan to 350 million euros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Aegon Raises Share Buyback Plan to 350 Million Euros on Strong Performance

Aegon's Enhanced Share Buyback and Financial Performance

Share Buyback Plan Increased

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Life insurer and asset manager Aegon on Thursday raised its share buyback plan for the second half of the year after first-half capital generation beat market expectations.

Details of the Buyback

The Dutch life insurer and asset manager said it would buy back shares worth 350 million euros ($409 million) in the second half of the year, up from the 200 million euros previously announced.

Strong Capital Generation

First-Half Results Surpass Expectations

Operating capital generation after expenses was 416 million euros in the first half, above the 376 million euros forecast by analysts polled by the company.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8565 euros)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Aegon raised its H2 2026 share repurchase plan to €350 million (from €200 million) following robust H1 capital generation of €416 million, beating €376 million consensus estimates.
  • The upgrade reflects Aegon’s improved capital position and signals continued focus on shareholder returns through aggressive buybacks.
  • This move aligns with recent capital return strategies, such as the previously completed €227 million H1 2026 tranche of its €400 million buyback program (plus €27 million for compensation-related obligations).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Aegon increase its share buyback plan in the second half of the year?
Aegon increased its share buyback plan after its first-half capital generation exceeded market expectations.
How much is Aegon's new share buyback plan worth?
Aegon's updated share buyback plan is worth 350 million euros for the second half of the year.
How did Aegon perform in operating capital generation in the first half?
Aegon's operating capital generation after expenses was 416 million euros in the first half, beating analyst forecasts.
What was the initial amount announced for Aegon's share buyback before the increase?
The initial amount announced for the share buyback was 200 million euros.

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