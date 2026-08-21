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Exclusive-Dutch regulator fines Uber $966 million for automating driver suspensions, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Dutch regulator fines Uber $966 million for automating driver suspensions, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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Dutch Regulator Issues $966M Fine to Uber for Automated Driver Suspensions

By Toby Sterling

Details and Implications of the Dutch Data Protection Authority's Fine

Background of the Fine

AMSTERDAM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has decided to fine Uber €825 million ($966 million) under European data protection rules for deactivating driver accounts through automated systems without adequately informing them, according to an August 17 decision reviewed by Reuters.

Comparison with Other Major GDPR Fines

The penalty would be the second-largest ever issued under Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, behind a €1.2 billion fine imposed on Meta by Ireland in 2023 for unlawfully transferring European Facebook users' data to the United States, which Meta is appealing.

Uber's Response

Uber said it would also appeal.

Company Statement

"We strongly disagree with this decision and disproportionate fine," a spokesperson said, adding that the company takes drivers' rights seriously and its current policies include both human reviews and opportunities for drivers to dispute platform suspensions.

Regulator's Position

The AP confirmed the decision, but could not immediately comment further.

GDPR Rules on Automated Decision-Making

GDPR rules ban decisions made solely by computer algorithm when they have a significant impact on people's lives, saying such decisions require meaningful human review and a way to challenge a decision.

Specific Violations Cited

"The AP has determined that Uber violated drivers' rights, specifically the right not to be subject to automated decision-making that has...significant consequences," the decision said.

"Uber has also violated the right to be informed," the decision said, saying the agency considered it a serious matter worthy of the large fine.

Case Details

Timeline and Origin

The case concerns European incidents in 2020 to 2022, stemming initially from a French complaint. It was handled by the Dutch regulator because Uber's European headquarters are in the Netherlands.

Nature of Automated Suspensions

Uber temporarily suspended some drivers who were suspected of fraud, including when its systems concluded drivers had taken unnecessary detours to inflate fares or accepted trips without intending to complete them.  

Uber says it did not permanently deactivate such accounts without human review. 

Permanent Deactivations and Policy Changes

Drivers with low customer ratings were sometimes permanently suspended. Uber said it no longer makes permanent deactivation decisions solely through automated systems.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The €825 million fine—issued on August 17, 2026—targets Uber for automated deactivations that lacked meaningful human oversight and failed to properly inform drivers, breaching GDPR rights.
  • This sanction is the second‑largest under the GDPR, surpassed only by Meta’s €1.2 billion fine in May 2023 for unlawful data transfers to the U.S. (cms.law).
  • Uber plans to appeal, arguing it now includes human review and driver challenge mechanisms—mirroring its stance in prior fines tied to EU‑U.S. data transfers. (privacychecker.pro).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Uber fined by the Dutch Data Protection Authority?
Uber was fined for automating driver account suspensions without adequately informing them, in violation of GDPR rules.
How much is Uber being fined under the GDPR decision?
Uber was fined €825 million ($966 million), making it the second-largest GDPR fine in Europe.
What GDPR provisions did Uber allegedly violate?
Uber violated drivers' rights by making significant decisions solely through algorithms and not providing sufficient information.
Can Uber appeal the Dutch GDPR fine?
Yes, Uber said it will appeal the decision and disagrees with the severity of the fine.
Which country’s regulator issued the penalty to Uber?
The Dutch Data Protection Authority from the Netherlands imposed the penalty on Uber.

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