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UK proposes duty on imports of Chinese rutile titanium dioxide - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK proposes duty on imports of Chinese rutile titanium dioxide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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UK Weighs Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Rutile Titanium Dioxide Imports

Britain's Response to Chinese Rutile Titanium Dioxide Imports

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's trade watchdog has recommended that the government impose new anti-dumping duties on imports of rutile titanium dioxide from China, used in paints and paper, after finding that domestic industry was at risk of harm.

Britain has acted to protect domestic industries in an increasingly fragmented global trade environment, and earlier this year replaced steel safeguards with a tougher new measure amid concern over a glut of cheap steel from countries like China.

Investigation Findings and Recommendations

On Wednesday, Britain's Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) said its investigation of rutile titanium dioxide, a whitening agent, found that it was being dumped in Britain from China and there was a imminent threat of injury to UK production.

TRA Statement on Industry Threat

"Our investigation has found that the UK’s titanium dioxide production industry faces a real and immediate threat from dumped imports from China," said TRA Chief Executives Jessica Blakely and Carmen Suarez.

Impact on UK Economy and Industry

"The measure that we have proposed today will help to protect this key UK industry that employs over 570 people, contributes millions to the country's economy and supplies hundreds of downstream UK businesses."

The TRA will now take feedback on its initial recommendation before making a final recommendation to Britain's business minister, who will take a decision on whether to impose the duties.

Broader Trade Policy Context

Britain is attempting a delicate balance in its trade interests. It has clinched a deal with the United States to avert some of President Donald Trumps tariffs, sought to avoid oversupply of some Chinese goods while keeping a valuable export market open, and looked to deepen co-operation with the European Union.

Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles and EU Relations

It is keeping tariffs on Chinese EVs under review - not wanting to provoke backlash from China against British exporters while also looking to reduce policy differences with the EU as it seeks access to its proposed "Made in Europe" scheme.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • TRA reported a 299% year‑on‑year increase in Chinese rutile titanium dioxide imports in May 2026 compared to May 2025, citing overcapacity in China and existing duties in other jurisdictions that diverted exports to the UK (gov.uk).
  • The proposed five‑year ‘mixed’ duty combines ad valorem and specific charges: 48.29% plus at least £0.665/kg for cooperating firms, and up to 63.66% plus at least £0.876/kg for non‑cooperating exporters (gov.uk).
  • Registration of imports began 27 March 2026 under TRA notice 2026/14; duties may be back‑dated up to 90 days from any provisional remedy implementation (gov.uk).
  • This follows earlier 2026 UK trade defence actions, such as tighter steel quotas effective 1 July 2026, reducing tariff‑free volumes by 51% and imposing 50% tariffs on imports beyond quotas (gov.uk).
  • Globally, China dominates titanium and titanium dioxide production, accounting for a majority of capacity — position underpinning the UK’s concern over over‑capacity and dumping in its market (wipo.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK considering an anti-dumping duty on Chinese rutile titanium dioxide?
The Trade Remedies Authority found that Chinese rutile titanium dioxide is being dumped in the UK, posing an imminent threat to domestic production.
What is rutile titanium dioxide used for?
Rutile titanium dioxide is a whitening agent mainly used in paints and paper.
Who will make the final decision on the proposed duties?
Britain's business minister will decide whether to impose the anti-dumping duties after reviewing feedback on the TRA's recommendation.
How many people does the UK titanium dioxide industry employ?
The industry employs over 570 people and supplies hundreds of UK businesses.
What factors are influencing the UK's current trade policy?
The UK aims to protect domestic industries, maintain export markets, and align policies with partners like the US and EU, especially regarding Chinese imports.

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