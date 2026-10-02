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Finance

Hedge funds struggle for September gains as rate, AI swings bite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Hedge Funds Face September Losses Due to Rate Hikes and AI Market Swings

By Anirban Sen and Summer Zhen

September Market Volatility Impacts Hedge Fund Performance

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds struggled to deliver positive returns in September as surging bond yields, higher oil prices and sharp swings in AI shares whipsawed the markets, according to prime brokerage notes and investors.

Performance of Equity Long-Short Funds

Global fundamental equity long-short funds on average lost 0.55% last month, Goldman Sachs Prime Services team said in a note, although they still outperformed the MSCI World Index which fell 1.3%.

Systematic Funds Outperform

In contrast, computer-driven systematic equity long-short funds rose 3.46% last month, marking their best monthly performance this year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Key Market Drivers in September

September was dominated by central bank headlines. The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023, signaling more rate hikes in coming months. The Iran war pushed oil prices higher and sent US Treasury yields to two-decade highs.

AI Sector Volatility

Fears of AI spending slowdown also triggered sharp swings in crowded technology positions from the US to South Korea, complicating short-term trading.

Regional Hedge Fund Activity

United States Sector Divergence

In the US, hedge funds sold most sectors in September, but divergence emerged within the tech sector where electronic equipment and hardware were sold off, while semiconductor equipment and software attracted strong inflows, Goldman Sachs said.

Asia Hedge Fund Performance

In Asia, Morgan Stanley said hedge fund performance was subdued in September due to economic uncertainty. The bank estimated Asian hedge funds across strategies fell 0.6% last month through September 25, compared with a 0.2% decline globally.

Profitable Strategies Amid Volatility

Some strategies profited from the sharp moves in commodities and rates.

Trend-Following Funds Lead Gains

Trend-following hedge funds were among the biggest winners in September with the Société Générale trend index gaining more than 4%.

Drivers of Trend-Following Success

Short fixed income and long energy positions largely drove the gain, according to Winton Group.

Industry Outlook in a Rate-Hiking Environment

The rate-hiking environment could create greater divergence across the hedge fund industry.

"Some benefit directly from higher short-term rates, while others face higher financing costs that can materially reduce returns," said Don Steinbrugge, CEO at Agecroft Partners.

September Hedge Fund Performance Table

Fund Name September YTD

Dymon Asia 0.7% 7%

Pinpoint -1.5% 5.8%

Multi-strategy

Source: Reuters reporting

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Fundamental long‑short hedge funds averaged a loss of around 0.55%, outperforming the MSCI World’s ~1.3% fall (scribd.com).
  • Systematic equity long‑short (quant) funds posted their best month of 2026 with gains near 3.5%, helped by trend‑following strategies like short fixed income and long energy (au.investing.com).
  • Macro forces dominated: the Fed resumed rate hikes, pushing Treasury yields to two‑decade highs, oil surged amid Iran tensions, and AI sentiment swings exacerbated volatility in crowded tech trades (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did global hedge funds perform in September?
Global hedge funds struggled in September, with fundamental equity long-short funds losing 0.55% on average, outpacing the MSCI World Index drop of 1.3%.
What market factors affected hedge fund returns in September?
Surging bond yields, higher oil prices, and volatile AI shares led to sharp market swings, complicating hedge fund strategies.
Which hedge fund strategies outperformed in September?
Systematic equity long-short funds and trend-following hedge funds performed best, the latter driven by short fixed income and long energy positions.
How did central bank policies impact hedge fund results?
US Federal Reserve rate hikes led to higher yields and costs, creating both opportunities and challenges for different hedge fund strategies.
Did hedge fund performance differ by region?
Yes, Asian hedge funds fell 0.6% in September due to economic uncertainty, underperforming the global average decline of 0.2%.

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