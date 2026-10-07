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Five more UK rate-rigging convictions quashed as SFO prosecutions unravel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Five more UK rate-rigging convictions quashed as SFO prosecutions unravel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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UK Court Quashes Five Barclays Traders’ Rate-Rigging Convictions in SFO Collapse

Barclays Traders Cleared in Landmark Appeal

By Kirstin Ridley

Background to the Convictions

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Five former Barclays traders, jailed in Britain for plotting to rig global benchmark interest rates, won an appeal to clear their names on Wednesday, further unravelling some of the UK Serious Fraud Office's most high-profile prosecutions.

London's Court of Appeal quashed the convictions of Philippe Moryoussef, from France, Calcutta-born Jay Merchant, Britons Colin Bermingham and Jonathan Mathew and Alex Pabon, an American. Judges will lay out their reasons later on Wednesday.

Symbol of Banker Greed

The traders were cast by prosecutors as a symbol of banker greed at a time of taxpayer fury at eye-watering bank bailouts following the 2007-2009 credit crisis, which sent stock markets plunging and pitched economies into recession.

Legal Developments Leading to Appeal

But the men applied to clear their names after the Supreme Court last year overturned the convictions of Tom Hayes — a former star UBS and Citigroup trader — and ex-Barclays peer Carlo Palombo for rigging now-defunct interbank interest rate Libor and its euro equivalent, Euribor.

The Supreme Court ruled that the trial judges had misdirected juries and that legal errors undermined the fairness of the trials, laying the groundwork for Wednesday's Court of Appeal decision.

Sentencing and Reactions

Merchant, Pabon, Moryoussef, Bermingham and Mathew were sentenced to between 33 months and eight years in jail between 2016 and 2019 after a series of landmark SFO trials.

Personal Statements from the Cleared Traders

"It's hard to take in," said a tearful Bermingham, 70, outside the courtroom. "You don't believe it until you hear it."

Moryoussef, now 58, gained notoriety for jumping bail and fleeing to his native France. He was tried in London in his absence, sentenced to eight years in jail and has remained a fugitive since.

"Today, I am regaining my soul, and for the first time, I can envision my next chapter in peace," he said in a statement.

Mathew, 45, said that having his conviction quashed was about "finally having validation that this is an injustice that never should have happened."

SFO Response and Ongoing Cases

The SFO, which did not contest the appeals, reiterated in a statement that the Supreme Court had found "ample evidence" on which a properly directed jury could have convicted Hayes and Palombo.

But it added: "After carefully considering this judgment and the full circumstances, we do not oppose the appeals of five individuals convicted by juries in relation to Libor and Euribor."

Further Appeals and Remaining Cases

A further attempted appeal by Christian Bittar, a French former star Deutsche Bank trader sentenced to jail in 2018, is expected to be heard on Friday.

Bittar, once dubbed one of the world's most skilled traders, is the only case being contested by the SFO following his guilty plea more than eight years ago.

Libor and Euribor: Benchmark Rates Explained

Designed to estimate the costs at which banks would lend to each other, Libor and Euribor were once a benchmark for interest rates underpinning around $450 trillion of financial contracts, from derivatives to student loans.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Tommy Wilkes, Iain Withers and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The appeals succeed as the Supreme Court’s 2025 guidance found juries were misdirected in prior Libor/Euribor trials—making these convictions unsafe (marketscreener.com)
  • The SFO chose not to contest the Court of Appeal’s decision, signaling the mounting legal fragility of high‑profile Libor/Euribor prosecutions (marketscreener.com)
  • The convictions targeted traders seen as symbols of post‑crisis financial wrongdoing; their quashings underscore the risks of retrospective criminal liability and flawed jury instructions (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the Barclays traders' rate-rigging convictions quashed?
The Court of Appeal quashed the convictions after the Supreme Court ruled previous trial judges misdirected juries, impacting trial fairness.
Who are the traders involved in the overturned convictions?
The traders are Philippe Moryoussef, Jay Merchant, Colin Bermingham, Jonathan Mathew, and Alex Pabon.
What financial benchmarks were central to the scandal?
The scandal involved the rigging of interbank interest rates, specifically Libor and Euribor.
What role did the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) play in these cases?
The SFO prosecuted the traders, but later did not contest their appeals after the Supreme Court’s critical ruling.
What impact did the Libor and Euribor benchmarks have on financial markets?
Libor and Euribor once underpinned about $450 trillion in financial contracts worldwide.

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