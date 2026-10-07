GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

IEA to meet Wednesday over proposed release of oil, diesel stocks, two EU diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Energy Commodities

IEA Considers Release of Oil and Diesel Stocks Amid Global Supply Concerns

IEA Board Meeting and Global Energy Market Developments

By Kate Abnett

IEA Board Meeting Details

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The governing board of the International Energy Agency will hold an informal meeting at 1300 local time (1100 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss a proposed release of oil and diesel stocks, two European Union diplomats said.

The representatives of EU nations had already discussed the proposed release at a meeting on Wednesday morning, added the diplomats.

Factors Driving the Proposed Oil and Diesel Release

Impact of Diesel Price Surge

A surge in diesel prices has turned the fuel, which underpins trucking, agriculture and industry, into a global political and economic concern. The wars in Iran and Ukraine have curtailed exports and damaged refineries, helping drive a rise in prices.

G7 Response and International Coordination

The Group of 7 countries agreed last week to a 100 million barrel release of crude and diesel after US President Donald Trump warned some European countries that if they did not release more diesel, the US would ban diesel exports. 

G7 Member Nations

The G7 includes the US, UK, Japan and Canada, along with EU nations France, Germany and Italy.

Uncertainties and National Responses

Scope of the G7 Agreement

It was not immediately clear if the G7 agreement would simply release the remaining share of an IEA-coordinated 400-million-barrel release countries had committed to in March, or add extra volumes on top of this.

Germany's Position and Previous Actions

Germany's economy ministry said it was working on the approval of the release of energy reserves, and will participate in the issuing of volumes already set by the IEA in March. 

March's move, prompted by the Iran war, was the biggest emergency stock release ever.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Additional reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Nina Chestney; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • IEA informal meeting held amid EU diplomatic coordination and urgency over refining diesel release strategies.
  • This session follows the G7’s pledge to release 100 million barrels over four months, including front‑loaded diesel, to counter record‐high prices.
  • Diesel prices have surged due to wars in Iran and Ukraine, refinery damage and export curbs, intensifying global supply strains.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the IEA discussing a release of oil and diesel stocks?
A surge in diesel prices and disrupted exports due to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have created global supply issues, prompting consideration of releasing additional stocks.
When will the IEA meeting about oil and diesel stocks take place?
The informal meeting of the IEA governing board is scheduled for Wednesday at 1300 local time (1100 GMT).
How could the release of oil and diesel stocks affect global markets?
A coordinated release could help stabilize prices and ease supply shortages affecting trucking, agriculture, and industry worldwide.
What role does the G7 play in the proposed stock release?
The G7 countries have agreed to a potential 100 million barrel release of crude and diesel, contingent on further approval and coordination with the IEA.
Has there been a similar energy stock release before?
Yes, in March there was a significant emergency stock release coordinated by the IEA prompted by the Iran war.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Wealthy investors view rates and yields as the biggest growth risk, says Deutsche Bank

Image for European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite

European shares, euro fall as energy shock, fiscal worries bite

Image for Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed

Dollar gains as oil climbs and investors focus on the Fed

Image for UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration

UK's Headlam to delist after it collapses into administration

Image for IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth

IMF chief warns energy shock, growing debt and AI risks threaten global growth

Image for AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics

AMD CEO says continues to explore foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dutch state to halve ABN Amro stake to 10.5% in latest selldown
Dutch state to halve ABN Amro stake to 10.5% in latest selldown
Image for Musk says TSMC won't run Terafab AI chip complex
Musk says TSMC won't run Terafab AI chip complex
Image for Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Russia kills 11 in one of its biggest strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Image for French brand Lacoste fired CEO ahead of Paris runway show, sources say
French brand Lacoste fired CEO ahead of Paris runway show, sources say
Image for France does not need ECB's help at present, says Bank of France head
France does not need ECB's help at present, says Bank of France head
Image for Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Image for Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh
Norse Atlantic Airways keeps reduced capacity as high fuel costs weigh
Image for UK's Pennon launches £550 million rights issue, cuts dividend to fund investment
UK's Pennon launches £550 million rights issue, cuts dividend to fund investment
Image for Shell sees refining margins hitting record high in third quarter
Shell sees refining margins hitting record high in third quarter
Image for North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
Image for Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply
Oil gains as US storm and Houthi air strikes threaten supply
Image for Factbox-The key elements of Porsche's turnaround plan
Factbox-The key elements of Porsche's turnaround plan
View All Finance Posts