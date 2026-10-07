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At Paris Fashion Week, longer, hotter summers pose new challenge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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At Paris Fashion Week, longer, hotter summers pose new challenge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Fashion Climate Change

Hotter Summers Disrupt Fashion’s Seasonal Calendar and Shift Retail Strategies

By Helen Reid

How Climate Change Is Forcing the Fashion Industry to Rethink Seasonal Strategies

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Longer, hotter summers are disrupting fashion's seasonal calendar, forcing luxury brands to adapt designs and threatening sales of higher-margin winter clothing.

Traditional Fashion Cycles Face Disruption

The industry's traditional cycle has long depended on consumers buying autumn and winter clothing as temperatures cool. But warmer autumns are delaying demand for coats and other cold-weather clothing, leaving retailers at risk of excess stock and markdowns.

Paris Fashion Week Highlights the Disconnect

In Paris, Saint Laurent billboard ads during Fashion Week showed a model wrapped in a thick fur coat, while the sun shone and tourists wandered the streets in T-shirts and shorts.

"The whole industry should realise that with climate change and higher temperatures, the time for selling coats has shifted later," said Pau Almar, a retail industry consultant who previously spent a decade at Zara.

The disconnect was on show during Paris Fashion Week, where temperatures reached 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and many guests opted for sleeveless tops and mini skirts rather than newly released autumn collections.

Changing Consumer Behavior at Runway Shows

Typically, guests at spring/summer runway shows held at the end of September come dressed in autumn/winter products just released in stores. At Louis Vuitton's show on Tuesday, however, coats were scarce.

"I can't believe it's October here in Paris and I was wishing I brought some of my summer clothes from Miami," said Suzy Buckley Woodward, a guest at the show.

"My sales associate was putting a lot of coats in front of me for the show, and I said that's gonna be a waste because I think it's very unlikely that I'll need a coat for the show," she added.

Adapting Designs and Retail Strategies

Designers Respond to Climate Trends

ADAPTING DESIGNS, RETAIL RISKS

Louis Vuitton's womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquiere is already adapting his designs, saying Europe's record heatwaves had a "strong influence" on his latest collection, which featured thin fabrics and airy constructions.

"The focus was on how do you do clothes that are like swimwear almost, like a second skin," he told reporters after Tuesday's show.

Retailers Face Inventory and Profit Challenges

The warm weather last week left some guests in autumn clothing overheating at Dior’s spring/summer show in the Tuileries Gardens, despite ceiling fans installed above the runway.

The continuing high temperatures also pose a challenge for mass-market fashion retailers as stores begin to replace T-shirts with jackets and knitwear, facing the risk of having to discount excess stock.

Retailers will have to adapt to selling fewer heavy coats and more transitional layers, Almar said.

Profits could come under pressure as outerwear is typically higher-margin, and a delayed winter risks more shoppers waiting until end-November Black Friday discounts to pick up a new coat.

Blurring of Seasonal Boundaries

At the Hermes runway show on Saturday, fashion influencer sisters Snehal and Jyoti Babani said the weather, rather than the fashion calendar, had dictated their outfits.

"Is this really fall/winter?" Snehal said. "If the summers are getting hotter, the line between spring/summer and fall/winter will get really blurred."

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Climate‑driven weather shifts are disrupting the traditional fashion calendar, leading to mismatches between runway timing and consumer demand
  • Luxury designers are adapting by favoring lightweight, season‑transcending fabrics and presentations more aligned with actual conditions
  • Retailers face financial risk from delayed demand for heavy outerwear, pushing toward more flexible, trans‑seasonal collections and pricing strategies

Frequently Asked Questions

How are longer, hotter summers affecting the fashion industry?
Warmer temperatures are delaying demand for autumn and winter clothing, forcing luxury brands to adapt designs and impacting sales of higher-margin items like coats.
Why are retailers at risk of excess stock?
Delayed demand for winter apparel due to warmer autumns can leave retailers with surplus stock, potentially leading to markdowns and profit pressure.
How are luxury fashion brands adapting to climate change?
Designers are creating lighter, more versatile clothing suited for warmer temperatures, as seen in recent collections at Paris Fashion Week.
What impact could delayed winters have on profits?
Profits may suffer since outerwear is higher-margin, and shoppers may wait for end-of-season discounts, affecting revenue.
How are consumer behaviors changing during Fashion Week due to heat?
Fashion Week guests are skipping autumn collections in favor of lighter clothes, reflecting weather-driven changes rather than seasonal trends.

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